Little League

11-12 Majors Softball

State Championship

Boulder-Arrowhead-Big Sky 13, Butte Little League 9

Butte 11, Boulder-Arrowhead-Big Sky 1

Boulder-Arrowhead-Big Sky 14, Butte 7

Boulder-Arrowhead-Big Sky will represent Montana in the Northwest Regional Championship starting July 24 in San Bernardino, Calif. Their first game is July 25 against the winner of Oregon and Wyoming.

Junior Baseball District 1 Championship

Heights/Lockwood/Riverside 15, Burlington Central 5

Both Heights/Lockwood/Riverside and Burlington Central will travel to Butte for the State Championship series July 23-25. They will play a round-robin tournament with Northwest/Mile High from Butte and Lolo Peak from Missoula for the State Championship.

Senior Baseball District 1 Championship

Burlington Central 10, Boulder-Arrowhead-Big Sky 10

Burlington Central and Boulder-Arrowhead-Big Sky will join Northwest/Mile High from Butte in Butte for the State Championship July 23-25.

NOTE: The District 1 championship tournament for the 9-10 Majors and 11-12 Majors Baseball will finish this Saturday, July 24.

