PREP HONORS
Montana Coaches Association
Coaches of the Year (Fall)
Football: AA, Levi Wesche, Bozeman; A, Jeff Regan, Miles City; B, Trevor Utter, Eureka; 8-Man, Levi Seitz, Fairview; 6-Man, Craig Lunde, Wibaux.
Volleyball: AA, Rebecca Cleveland, Helena Capital; A, Laurie Jones, Corvallis; B, Iona Stookey, Huntley Project; C, Jill Ayers, Manhattan Christian.
Boys Cross Country: AA, Casey Jermyn, Bozeman; A, James Peacock, Columbia Falls; B, Andrew Gideon, Eureka; C, Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian.
Girls Cross Country: AA, Casey Jermyn, Bozeman; A, Cindy Farmer, Hardin; B, Brooke Dolan, Townsend; C, Zelda Haines, Seeley-Swan.
Boys Golf: AA, Matt Clark, Bozeman; A, Jim O'Neill, Laurel.
Girls Golf: AA, Matt Clark, Bozeman; A, Jim O'Neill, Laurel.
Boys Soccer: AA, Jay Anderson, Missoula Hellgate; Nolan Trafton, Billings Central.
Girls Soccer: AA, Erika Cannon, Bozeman; A, Aloma Jess, Laurel.
Note: The 2020 MCA Awards Ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. on July 30 at Great Falls CMR High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.