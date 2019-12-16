PREP HONORS

Montana Coaches Association

Coaches of the Year (Fall)

Football: AA, Levi Wesche, Bozeman; A, Jeff Regan, Miles City; B, Trevor Utter, Eureka; 8-Man, Levi Seitz, Fairview; 6-Man, Craig Lunde, Wibaux.

Volleyball: AA, Rebecca Cleveland, Helena Capital; A, Laurie Jones, Corvallis; B, Iona Stookey, Huntley Project; C, Jill Ayers, Manhattan Christian.

Boys Cross Country: AA, Casey Jermyn, Bozeman; A, James Peacock, Columbia Falls; B, Andrew Gideon, Eureka; C, Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian.

Girls Cross Country: AA, Casey Jermyn, Bozeman; A, Cindy Farmer, Hardin; B, Brooke Dolan, Townsend; C, Zelda Haines, Seeley-Swan.

Boys Golf: AA, Matt Clark, Bozeman; A, Jim O'Neill, Laurel.

Girls Golf: AA, Matt Clark, Bozeman; A, Jim O'Neill, Laurel.

Boys Soccer: AA, Jay Anderson, Missoula Hellgate; Nolan Trafton, Billings Central.

Girls Soccer: AA, Erika Cannon, Bozeman; A, Aloma Jess, Laurel.

Note: The 2020 MCA Awards Ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. on July 30 at Great Falls CMR High School.

