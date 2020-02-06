Men's basketball
Sheridan 81, NWC 78
|Sheridan
|42
|39
|—
|81
|NWC
|46
|32
|—
|78
Sheridan College: Hayden Peterson 6, Marcus Stephens 11, Javon McLanahan 37, Markel Aune 12, Tristan Bower 5, Abdul Shanunu 10.
Northwest College: Kyle Brown 9, Max Dehon 4, Jerome Mabry 22, Josh Petteno 18, Alan Swenson 9, Jacob Schilder 6, Jahquel Goss 2.
Carroll 75, Montana Tech 66
|Montana Tech
|27
|39
|—
|66
|Carroll
|29
|46
|—
|75
Montana Tech: Dylan Pannabecker 16, Taylor England 16, Derrius Collins 2, Sindou Diallo 16, Drew Huse 5, Connor Kieckbusch 2, Troy Owens Jr. 6, Christian Jones 3.
Carroll College: Dane Warp 13, Dennis Flowers III 4, Ifeanyi Okoke 5, Jovan Sljivancanin 21, Shamrock Campbell 19, Gaven Ramirez 7, Jonny Hillman 3, Brendan Temple 3.
