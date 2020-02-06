Men's basketball

Sheridan 81, NWC 78

Sheridan42  39  81 
NWC46  32  78 

Sheridan College: Hayden Peterson 6, Marcus Stephens 11, Javon McLanahan 37, Markel Aune 12, Tristan Bower 5, Abdul Shanunu 10.

Northwest College: Kyle Brown 9, Max Dehon 4, Jerome Mabry 22, Josh Petteno 18, Alan Swenson 9, Jacob Schilder 6, Jahquel Goss 2.

Carroll 75, Montana Tech 66

Montana Tech27  39  66 
Carroll29  46  75 

Montana Tech: Dylan Pannabecker 16, Taylor England 16, Derrius Collins 2, Sindou Diallo 16, Drew Huse 5, Connor Kieckbusch 2, Troy Owens Jr. 6, Christian Jones 3.

Carroll College: Dane Warp 13, Dennis Flowers III 4, Ifeanyi Okoke 5, Jovan Sljivancanin 21, Shamrock Campbell 19, Gaven Ramirez 7, Jonny Hillman 3, Brendan Temple 3.

