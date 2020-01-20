Men's basketball
UM Western 94, Rocky 80
(Saturday)
|Rocky
|36
|44
|—
|80
|UM Western
|39
|55
|—
|94
Rocky Mountain (6-9, 1-5): Grant Wallace 9, Darius Henderson 11, Clayton Ladine 20, Brandon The Boy 4, Lukas Vining 15, Kelson Eiselein 8, Maxim Stephens 11, Sam Vining 2.
Montana Western (9-8, 2-4): James Jones 17, Connor Burkhart 17, Max Clark 12, Cedric Boone 27, Tanner Haverfield 9, Davonte Eason 4, Brian Howell 2, Derrek Durocher 3, Carter Kearns 3.
Montana Tech 75, MSU-Northern 64
(Saturday)
|MSU-Northern
|28
|36
|—
|64
|Montana Tech
|39
|36
|—
|75
Montana State-Northern (11-7): Kavon Bey 18, Cedric Crutchfield 4, Gio Jackson 2, Mascio McCadney 8, Adam Huse 13, David Harris 8, Jesse Keltner 6, Devin Bray 5 .
Montana Tech (11-6): Dylan Pannabecker 7, Taylor England 24, Sindou Diallo 21, Troy Owens 4, Drew Huse 5, Connor Kieckbusch 2, Christian Jones 5, Derrius Collins 4, Cody Baumstarck 3.
