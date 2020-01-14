Men's basketball
Nevada 68, Wyoming 67
|Wyoming
|26
|41
|—
|67
|Nevada
|32
|36
|—
|68
Wyoming (5-14, 0-7): Jake Hendricks 10, Hunter Thompson 16, A.J. Banks 4, Kenny Foster 10, Hunter Maldonado 17, Trevon Taylor 2, Kwane Marble 8.
Nevada (10-8, 4-2): Johncarlos Reyes 4, Lindsey Drew 7, Jalen Harris 20, Jazz Johnson 16, Zane Meeks 7, K.J. Hymes 2, Nisr Zouzoua 12.
