Men's basketball

Nevada 68, Wyoming 67

Wyoming26  41  67 
Nevada32  36  68 

Wyoming (5-14, 0-7): Jake Hendricks 10, Hunter Thompson 16, A.J. Banks 4, Kenny Foster 10, Hunter Maldonado 17, Trevon Taylor 2, Kwane Marble 8.

Nevada (10-8, 4-2): Johncarlos Reyes 4, Lindsey Drew 7, Jalen Harris 20, Jazz Johnson 16, Zane Meeks 7, K.J. Hymes 2, Nisr Zouzoua 12.

Tags

Load comments