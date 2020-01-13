Men's basketball
Montana 85, Portland St. 70
|PSU
|42
|28
|—
|70
|Montana
|46
|39
|—
|85
Portland State (8-10, 2-4): Holland Woods 18, Rashaad Goolsby 13, Alonzo Walker 12, Markus Golder 6, Lamar Hamrick 11, Kyle Greeley 6, Chris Whitaker 2, Trey Wood 2.
Montana (9-8, 5-1): Kendal Manuel 27, Payeed Pridgett 17, Timmy Falls 7, Jared Samuelson 4, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 13, Mack Anderson 10, Kyle Owens 7.
Dawson 94, Lake Region 56
(Sunday)
|Lake Region
|21
|35
|—
|56
|Dawson
|53
|41
|—
|94
Lake Region: Myles Arnold 6, Dion Ford 16, Leif Nelson 11, Jay Garcia 3, Beau Feltman 8, Josh Kihle 4, Noah Widmer 8.
Dawson Community College (13-6, 2-0): Cam'ron Dunfee 17, Kolten Hitt 2, Kayden Hitt 4, Man Man Baker 10, Kell Schwers 12, Roulervee Vann 10, CJ Nelson 12, Jayce Griffith 3, Romeo Parker 3, Beau Santistevan 5, Charles Lampten 6, Devin Collins 6, Jaron Masis 4.
NDSCS 87, Miles CC 73
(Sunday)
|NDSCS
|39
|48
|—
|87
|MCC
|44
|29
|—
|73
NDSCS: Ohana Ochan 4, Damien Gordon 24, Mohamed Kone 7, Duoth Gach 20, Khari Broadway 13, Rayquan Moore 8, Diang Gatluak 7, Marquis Holloman 4.
Miles Community College: Issac Abergut 5, Deondre Northey 21, Akeemis Williams 4, Favour Chukwukelu 9, Gedeon Buzangu 29, Hayvon Lewis 2, AK Kuany 3.
Northwest 88, E. Wyoming 88
(Saturday)
|E. Wyoming
|24
|41
|—
|65
|Northwest
|40
|48
|—
|88
Eastern Wyoming: Carter Berrish 2, Earl Baker Jr. 5, Jonatan Arvidsson 20, Sam Tiley 10, David Hook 5, Jordan Potts 6, Alexander Karras 5, Karl Drammeh 6, Jonathan Hall 6.
Northwest: Kyle Brown 25, Max Dehon 13, Jerome Mabry 9, Josh Petteno 10, Alan Swenson 5, Jahquel Goss 7, Axel Hohenstein 4, Rambo Badyal 15.
