Men's basketball
Dawson 86, South Mountain 66
(Sunday)
|Dawson
|xx
|xx
|—
|86
|S. Mountain
|xx
|xx
|—
|66
Dawson Community College (10-5): Cam Dunfee 20, Kolten Hitt 12, Kayden Hitt 7, Man Man Baker 17, Roubruee Vonn 2, CJ Nelson 4, Romeo Parker 1, Beau Santistevan 5, Chales Lampton 6, Devin Collins 12.
South Mountain CC (4-9): Makael Rainbow 12, Kareem Clark 7, Anthony Jaramillo 6, Cody Carmicheal 13, Christian Allen 1, Brandon Savage 10, Jalen Gant 7, Damian Black 4, Germain Remy 6.
(Monday)
Montana 52, Sacramento St. 50
|Sac State
|27
|23
|—
|50
|Montana
|20
|32
|—
|52
Sacramento State (0-2, 7-4): Joshua Patton 10, Ethan Esposito 9, Izayah Mauriohooho-L 8, Osi Nwachukwu 5, Brandson Davis 4, Bryce Fowler 7, Chibueze Jacobs 4, James Bridges 3.
Montana (2-0, 6-7): Jared Samuelson 17, Sayeed Pridgett 14, Kendal Manuel 13, Kyle Owens 8.
Montana State 63, NAU 61
|NAU
|28
|33
|—
|61
|MSU
|30
|33
|—
|63
Northern Arizona (0-2, 6-5): Cameron Satterwhite 12, Cameron Shelton 7, Ted McCree 4, Bernie Andre 17, Brooks DeBisschop 8, Keith Haymon 8, Luke Avdalovic 5.
Montana State (2-0, 8-5): Harald Frey 18, Jubrile Belo 17, Amin Adamu 8, Zeke Quinlan 6, Ladan Ricketts 5, Mychael Paulo 4, Borja Fernandez 3, Finn Fleute 2.
