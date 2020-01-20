Men's basketball

Dawson 109, Dakota College 50

(Sunday)

Dakota College28  22  50 
Dawson64  45  109 

Dakota College at Bottineau (0-4, 4-15): Trayvon Barney 6, Tyriek Johnson 12, Dongrin Deng 3, McKinnley Agnes 18, Jackson Johnson 9, Luka Dragovic 2.

Dawson Community College (4-0, 15-6): Camron Dunfee 16, Kolten Hitt 12, Man Man Baker 5, Kell Schwers 7, Roulervee Vann 15, CJ Nelson 12, Jayce Griffith 6, Romero Parker 6, Beau Santistevan 6, Charles Lampten 2, Devin Collins 9, Jaron Masis 13.

MCC 101, Williston State 93

(Sunday)

Williston39  54  93 
MCC53  48  101 

Williston State: Jonathan Komagum 20, Eden Holt 28, Paul MacSteves 7, Kobey Lam 23, Nathaniel Powell 11, Isaiah Williams 4.

Miles Community College (3-1, 11-8): Issac Abergut 18, Akeemis Williams 10, Favour Chukwukelu 13, Deondre Northwy 27, Gedeon Buzangu 16, Gabe Gundlach 2, Jakim Ricketts 3, Jayvon Lewis 6, Dunstan Estimone 6.

 

