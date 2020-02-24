Men's basketball
Dwason 121, Bismarck State 101
(Sunday)
|Dawson
|56
|65
|—
|121
|Bismarck
|59
|42
|—
|101
Dawson CC (14-0, 25-6): Camron Dunfee 24, Kolten Hitt 16, Kayden Hitt 10, Man Man Baker 11, Kell Schwers 2, CJ Nelson 16, Beau Santistevan 14, Charles Lampten 8, Devin Collins 20.
Bismarck State: Leyton Lang 2, Devon Headdress 1, Jamison Kramer 29, Cobe Begger 7, Hart Andes 8, Joe Jahner Jr. 18, Kyler McGillis 26, Macauley Young 10.
Miles CC 122, United Tribes 102
(Sunday)
|Miles
|60
|62
|—
|122
|United Tribes
|37
|65
|—
|102
Miles Community College (10-4, 18-11): Deondre Northey 16, Akeemis Williams 24, Favour Chukwukelu 17, Gedeon Buzangu 8, Issac Abergut 14, Jakim Ricketts 7, Jayvon Lewis 12, AK Kuany 24.
United Tribes: Nick Jiles 41, Tate Bear 5, Tyree Florence-Patton 20, Cecelio Montgomery 14, Lane Johnson 2, Will Mesteth 2, Herb Augustin 14, Harry Sheridan 4.
