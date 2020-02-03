Men's basketball

Dawson 94, Bismarck St. 81

(Sunday)

Bismarck St.38  43  81 
Dawson53  41  94 

Bismarck State (2-6, 5-19): Leyton Lang 10, Jamison Kramer 18, Tanner Davis 8, Jalen Ziegler 4, Hart Andes 6, Cody Perkins 2, Trapper Jacobs 3, Kyler McGillis 20, Macauley Young 10.

Dawson (8-0, 19-6): Camron Dunfee 9, Kolten Hitt 14, Kayden Hitt 5, Man Man Baker 15, Kell Schwers 11, Roulervee Vann 7, CJ Nelson 9, Beau Santistevan 10, Charles Lampten 6, Devin Collins 6, Jaron Masis 2.

 

