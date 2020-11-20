Men's basketball
Carroll 77, Dickinson State 61
|DSU
|23
|38
|—
|61
|Carroll
|35
|42
|—
|77
Dickinson State: Travon Hamilton 1, Bryce Knox 7, Jalon Tinnin 9, Ajdin Toskic 10, Nashiem Lozier 13, Trey Hladky 14, Chayton York 2, John Evans 5.
Carroll College: Dennis Flowers III 11, Ifeanyi Okeke 12, Jovan Sljivancanin 19, Shamrock Campbell 16, Brendan Temple 2, Brad King 2, Gui Pedra 2, Gaven Ramirez 13.
