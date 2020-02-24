High school
Monday’s district tournament games. Winners advance to their respective divisional tournaments.
Boys
2C: Westby-Grenora 61, Culbertson 55
11C: Gardiner 58, Shields Valley 41
13C: Seeley-Swan 55, Alberton-Superior 41
14C: St. Regis 65, Hot Springs 52
Girls
2C: Culbertson 44, Richey-Lambert 33
11C: Manhattan Christian 59, Gardiner 30
12C: Philipsburg 36, Ennis 24
