High school

Monday’s district tournament games. Winners advance to their respective divisional tournaments.

Boys

2C:  Westby-Grenora 61, Culbertson 55

11C: Gardiner 58, Shields Valley 41

13C: Seeley-Swan 55, Alberton-Superior 41

14C: St. Regis 65, Hot Springs 52

Girls

2C: Culbertson 44, Richey-Lambert 33

11C: Manhattan Christian 59, Gardiner 30

12C: Philipsburg 36, Ennis 24

