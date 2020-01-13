41st Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals
Four Seasons Arena, Montana Expo Park, Great Falls
Final round (Sunday)
Bareback: 1/2. 87 points - Trevar McAllister, Polson, on Kesler Rodeo’s Street Dance and Tristan Hansen, Dillon, on Sankey Rodeo’s Sozo, $2029.02 each; 3. Wyatt Bloom, Belgrade 85, $1159.44; 4. Devan Reilly, Sheridan, WY 81, $579.72; 5. Jessy Davis, Power, 76; 6. Buck Lunak, Cut Bank 72; 7. Shawn Perkins, Belgrade 68; 8. Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, SK, 66; 9. Brandley Peabody, Billings, 60; No Score – Chase Redfield, Opheim
Average: 1. Wyatt Bloom 249/3, $3478.33; 2. Jessy Davis 248/3, $2608.74; 3. Tristan Hansen 246/3, $1739.16; 4. Devan Reilly 227/3, $869.58
Year End: 1. Tristan Hansen $15,846.95; 2. Jessy Davis $13,819.06; 3. Devan Reilly $12,803.73
RNCFR Qualifiers: Tristan Hansen and Devan Reilly
Team Roping: 1. Derick & Brett Fleming, Worden, 6.2, $2356.49; 2. Radley Day & Taylor Williams, Volborg, 7.3, $1767.37; 3. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank/Sid Sporer, Cody, WY, 9.3, $1178.24; 4. Brady Tryan, Huntley/Sam Levine, Wolf Creek,9.8, $589.12; 5. Cody Tew, Belgrade/Landon Williams, Helena, 10.0; 6. Travis Tryan, Billings/Justin Viles, Cody, WY, 10.2; 7. Kade Sherwood, Wilson, TX/Kory Mytty, Lolo, 10.3; No Times – Will Powell/Riley Bailey; Ian Austiguy/Chase Briggs IV; Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher; Kal Fuller/Jacob Goddard; and Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird
Average: 1. Radley Day & Taylor Williams, 20.7/3, $3534.73; 2. Dustin Bird & Sid Sporer, 22.8/3, $2651.04; 3. Brady Tryan & Sam Levine, 30.7/3, $1767.36; 4. Kade Sherwood & Kory Mytty, 32.8/3, $883.68
Year End: Header: 1. Brady Tryan $20,242.08; 2. Travis Tryan $17,483.98; 3. Dustin Bird $16,680.72
Year End: Heeler: 1. Justin Viles $17,483.98; 2. Sid Sporer $16,363.87; 3. $12,952.70
RNCFR: Headers – 1. Brady Tryan and Radley Day
RNCFR: Heelers - 1. Justin Viles and Taylor Williams
Steer Wrestling: 1/2/3. Will Stovall, Roberts; Ty Erickson, Helena; Newt Novich, Twin Bridges 3.7, $1767.36 each; 4. Ross Mosher, 4.2, $589.12; 5. Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 4.3; 6. Will Powell, St. Ignatius, 5.0; 7. Jake Nelson, Bozeman, 8.5; No Times – Josh Clark, Belgrade; Kyle Callaway, Blue Creek; Bode Scott, Custer; Shawn Downing, Saco; and Luke Gee, Stanford
Average: 1. Ty Erickson 10.6/3, $3534.73; 2. Ross Mosher, 12.2/3, $2651.04; 3. Will Powell 14.2/3, $1767.36; 4. Will Stovall 14.3/3, $883.68
Year End: 1. Ty Erickson $21,590.57; 2. Ross Mosher $13,301.03; 3. Newt Novich $11,751.56
RNCFR: Ty Erickson and Ross Mosher
Saddle Bronc: 1. Sage Newman, Melstone, 81 points on J bar J’s Julia, $2356.48; 2/3. Tanner Hollenback, Dillon and Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, 80.5, $1472.80 each; 4. Houston Brown, Miles City, 79, $589.12; 5. Matt Halmes, Cascade, 78; 6. Travis Nelson, Broadus, 77.5; No Score – Andrew Evjene, Two Dot; Gerald Eash, Trego; J.C. DeSaveur, Roberts; and Taylen Nelson, Wibaux; Doctor Release – Keenan Reinhardt and Alan Gobert
Average: 1. Houston Brown 237/3, $3534.73; 2. Jesse Kruse 228/3, $2651.04; 3. Travis Nelson 215.5/3, $1767.36; 4. Sage Newman 154/2, $883.68
Year End: 1. Jesse Kruse $16,957.39; 2. Sage Newman $10,905.78; 3. Houston Brown $10,737.93
RNCFR: Jesse Kruse and Houston Brown
Tie Down Roping: 1. Bryce Bott, Manhattan 8.9, $2356.48; 2/3. Trevin Baumann, Hardin and Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 9.2, $14725.80; 4. Hank Hollenbeck, Molt 10.7, $589.12; 5. Kevin Peterson, Kilgore, NE 11.0; 6. Shay Keller, Rockglen, Sk 13.5; No Times – Ty Hedrick, Jackson; Logan Hofer, Magrath, AB; Landon Williams, Helena; Ryan Seimsen, Worden; Jade Gardner, Winnett; Haven Meged, Miles City
Average: 1. Trevin Baumann 30.5/3, $3534.73; 2. Hank Hollenbeck 31.6/3, $2651.04; 3. Bryce Bott 33.2, $1767.36; 4. Shay Keller 34.5, $883.68
Year End: 1. Bryce Bott $16,641.72; 2. Hank Hollenbeck $14,881.30; 3. Haven Meged $11,588.07
RNCFR: Bryce Bott and Trevin Baumann
Barrel Racing: 1. Madison Wilkerson, Bozeman, 13.12, $2356.48; 2/3. Tara Stimpson, Lodge Grass, and Tryan Callahan, Huntley, 13.20, $1472.80 each; 4. Milee Dailey, Pray 13.35, $589.12; 5. Lisa Anderson, Bozeman 13.36; 6. Brittney Barnett, Joliet 13.42; 7. Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell 13.47; 8. Ashley Day, Volborg 13.48; 9/10. Lindsay Kruse, Winston and Shelby Gill, Helena 13.514; 11. Tia Murphy, Cut Bank 13.53; 12. Casey Wagner, Park City 14.28
Average: 1. Tara Stimpson 39.88/3, $3534.73; 2. Milee Dailey 40.43, $2651.04; 3. Shelby Gill 40.44, $1767.36; 4. Lindsay Kruse 40.86, $883.68
Year End: 1. Lindsay Kruse $22,664.98; 2. Tara Stimpson $12,119.51; 3. Tia Murphy $11,923.80
RNCFR: Lindsay Kruse and Tara Stimpson
Bull Riding: 1. Connor Murnion, Jordan, 86.5 points on Brookman Rodeo’s Payment, $3240.16; 2. Gerald Eash, Trego, 81, $2651.04; No Score – T’Jay Allen, Harlem; Cole Wagner, Valier; Jayde Murphy, Cut Bank; Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis; Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson; Dakota Louis, Browning; Marc Dorendorf, Columbus; Preston Louis, Browning; Luke Gee, Stanford.
Average: 1. Connor Murnion 168.5/2, $3534.732; 2. Dakota Louis 154/2, $2651.04; 3. Preston Louis 84/1, $1767.36; 4. Gerald Eash 81/1, $883.68
Year End: 1. Payton Fitzpatrick $24,229.29; 2. Gerald Eash $20,035.23; 3. Hawk Whitt $18,485.33
RNCFR: Payton Fitzpatrick and Connor Murnion
Year End All Around: 1. Hank Hollenbeck $23,275.21; 2. Bryce Bott $18,192.41
Circuit Finals All Around: 1. Gerald Eash $3,829.28; 2. Luke Gee $3,534.72
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.