41st Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals

Four Seasons Arena, Montana Expo Park, Great Falls

Final round (Sunday)

Bareback: 1/2. 87 points - Trevar McAllister, Polson, on Kesler Rodeo’s Street Dance and Tristan Hansen, Dillon, on Sankey Rodeo’s Sozo, $2029.02 each; 3. Wyatt Bloom, Belgrade 85, $1159.44; 4. Devan Reilly, Sheridan, WY 81, $579.72; 5. Jessy Davis, Power, 76; 6. Buck Lunak, Cut Bank 72; 7. Shawn Perkins, Belgrade 68; 8. Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, SK, 66; 9. Brandley Peabody, Billings, 60; No Score – Chase Redfield, Opheim

Average: 1. Wyatt Bloom 249/3, $3478.33; 2. Jessy Davis 248/3, $2608.74; 3. Tristan Hansen 246/3, $1739.16; 4. Devan Reilly 227/3, $869.58

Year End: 1. Tristan Hansen $15,846.95; 2. Jessy Davis $13,819.06; 3. Devan Reilly $12,803.73

RNCFR Qualifiers: Tristan Hansen and Devan Reilly

Team Roping: 1. Derick & Brett Fleming, Worden, 6.2, $2356.49; 2. Radley Day & Taylor Williams, Volborg, 7.3, $1767.37; 3. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank/Sid Sporer, Cody, WY, 9.3, $1178.24; 4. Brady Tryan, Huntley/Sam Levine, Wolf Creek,9.8, $589.12; 5. Cody Tew, Belgrade/Landon Williams, Helena, 10.0; 6. Travis Tryan, Billings/Justin Viles, Cody, WY, 10.2; 7. Kade Sherwood, Wilson, TX/Kory Mytty, Lolo, 10.3; No Times – Will Powell/Riley Bailey; Ian Austiguy/Chase Briggs IV; Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher; Kal Fuller/Jacob Goddard; and Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird

Average: 1. Radley Day & Taylor Williams, 20.7/3, $3534.73; 2. Dustin Bird & Sid Sporer, 22.8/3, $2651.04; 3. Brady Tryan & Sam Levine, 30.7/3, $1767.36; 4. Kade Sherwood & Kory Mytty, 32.8/3, $883.68

Year End: Header: 1. Brady Tryan $20,242.08; 2. Travis Tryan $17,483.98; 3. Dustin Bird $16,680.72

Year End: Heeler: 1. Justin Viles $17,483.98; 2. Sid Sporer $16,363.87; 3. $12,952.70

RNCFR: Headers – 1. Brady Tryan and Radley Day

RNCFR: Heelers - 1. Justin Viles and Taylor Williams

Steer Wrestling: 1/2/3. Will Stovall, Roberts; Ty Erickson, Helena; Newt Novich, Twin Bridges 3.7, $1767.36 each; 4. Ross Mosher, 4.2, $589.12; 5. Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 4.3; 6. Will Powell, St. Ignatius, 5.0; 7. Jake Nelson, Bozeman, 8.5; No Times – Josh Clark, Belgrade; Kyle Callaway, Blue Creek; Bode Scott, Custer; Shawn Downing, Saco; and Luke Gee, Stanford

Average: 1. Ty Erickson 10.6/3, $3534.73; 2. Ross Mosher, 12.2/3, $2651.04; 3. Will Powell 14.2/3, $1767.36; 4. Will Stovall 14.3/3, $883.68

Year End: 1. Ty Erickson $21,590.57; 2. Ross Mosher $13,301.03; 3. Newt Novich $11,751.56

RNCFR: Ty Erickson and Ross Mosher

Saddle Bronc: 1. Sage Newman, Melstone, 81 points on J bar J’s Julia, $2356.48; 2/3. Tanner Hollenback, Dillon and Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, 80.5, $1472.80 each; 4. Houston Brown, Miles City, 79, $589.12; 5. Matt Halmes, Cascade, 78; 6. Travis Nelson, Broadus, 77.5; No Score – Andrew Evjene, Two Dot; Gerald Eash, Trego; J.C. DeSaveur, Roberts; and Taylen Nelson, Wibaux; Doctor Release – Keenan Reinhardt and Alan Gobert

Average: 1. Houston Brown 237/3, $3534.73; 2. Jesse Kruse 228/3, $2651.04; 3. Travis Nelson 215.5/3, $1767.36; 4. Sage Newman 154/2, $883.68

Year End: 1. Jesse Kruse $16,957.39; 2. Sage Newman $10,905.78; 3. Houston Brown $10,737.93

RNCFR: Jesse Kruse and Houston Brown

Tie Down Roping: 1. Bryce Bott, Manhattan 8.9, $2356.48; 2/3. Trevin Baumann, Hardin and Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 9.2, $14725.80; 4. Hank Hollenbeck, Molt 10.7, $589.12; 5. Kevin Peterson, Kilgore, NE 11.0; 6. Shay Keller, Rockglen, Sk 13.5; No Times – Ty Hedrick, Jackson; Logan Hofer, Magrath, AB; Landon Williams, Helena; Ryan Seimsen, Worden; Jade Gardner, Winnett; Haven Meged, Miles City

Average: 1. Trevin Baumann 30.5/3, $3534.73; 2. Hank Hollenbeck 31.6/3, $2651.04; 3. Bryce Bott 33.2, $1767.36; 4. Shay Keller 34.5, $883.68

Year End: 1. Bryce Bott $16,641.72; 2. Hank Hollenbeck $14,881.30; 3. Haven Meged $11,588.07

RNCFR: Bryce Bott and Trevin Baumann

Barrel Racing: 1. Madison Wilkerson, Bozeman, 13.12, $2356.48; 2/3. Tara Stimpson, Lodge Grass, and Tryan Callahan, Huntley, 13.20, $1472.80 each; 4. Milee Dailey, Pray 13.35, $589.12; 5. Lisa Anderson, Bozeman 13.36; 6. Brittney Barnett, Joliet 13.42; 7. Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell 13.47; 8. Ashley Day, Volborg 13.48; 9/10. Lindsay Kruse, Winston and Shelby Gill, Helena 13.514; 11. Tia Murphy, Cut Bank 13.53; 12. Casey Wagner, Park City 14.28

Average: 1. Tara Stimpson 39.88/3, $3534.73; 2. Milee Dailey 40.43, $2651.04; 3. Shelby Gill 40.44, $1767.36; 4. Lindsay Kruse 40.86, $883.68

Year End: 1. Lindsay Kruse $22,664.98; 2. Tara Stimpson $12,119.51; 3. Tia Murphy $11,923.80

RNCFR: Lindsay Kruse and Tara Stimpson

Bull Riding: 1. Connor Murnion, Jordan, 86.5 points on Brookman Rodeo’s Payment, $3240.16; 2. Gerald Eash, Trego, 81, $2651.04; No Score – T’Jay Allen, Harlem; Cole Wagner, Valier; Jayde Murphy, Cut Bank; Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis; Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson; Dakota Louis, Browning; Marc Dorendorf, Columbus; Preston Louis, Browning; Luke Gee, Stanford.

Average: 1. Connor Murnion 168.5/2, $3534.732; 2. Dakota Louis 154/2, $2651.04; 3. Preston Louis 84/1, $1767.36; 4. Gerald Eash 81/1, $883.68

Year End: 1. Payton Fitzpatrick $24,229.29; 2. Gerald Eash $20,035.23; 3. Hawk Whitt $18,485.33

RNCFR: Payton Fitzpatrick and Connor Murnion

Year End All Around: 1. Hank Hollenbeck $23,275.21; 2. Bryce Bott $18,192.41

Circuit Finals All Around: 1. Gerald Eash $3,829.28; 2. Luke Gee $3,534.72

