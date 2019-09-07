Mustangs 5, Osprey 4 (11)
Saturday
|Missoula
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Coursey 2b
|5
|2
|0
|0
|Cotton cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Garcia cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hopkins lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Carranza dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Free c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Martinez 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Wolforth 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Watson Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|JReyes ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Van Blake p
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Maxwell 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Perez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McAfee ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lanza c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Amador ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|RReyes 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Callihan 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|38
|4
|6
|3
|Totals
|42
|5
|11
|5
|Missoula
|000
|010
|011
|10—
|4
|Billings
|000
|000
|030
|11—
|5
E: Maxwell (5), Ruiz (16). DP: Missoula 2. LOB: Missoula 8, Billings 11. 2B: RReyes (4), Amador (2), Cotton (14). 3B: Callihan (1). HR: Watson Jr. (10). SB: Watson Jr. (2), Callihan (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Missoula
|Pope
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Whitson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Liebelt
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Zorrilla
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Marchese (L,3-3)
|0.2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Billings
|Gonzalez
|4.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Cachutt
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Nino
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aranguren
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Van Blake (W,1-0)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
HBP: Maxwell (by Gonzalez), Garcia (by Cachutt), Lanza (by Aranguren), Ruiz (by Liebelt). WP: Pope, Liebelt, Nino. BK: Nino. T: 3:20. A: 2,436.
