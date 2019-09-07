Mustangs 5, Osprey 4 (11)

Saturday

Missoula    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Coursey 2b 5200Cotton cf 4122
Garcia cf 4011Hopkins lf 5110
Carranza dh 5000Free c 5011
Martinez 1b 5110Wolforth 1b 5010
Watson Jr. lf 4121Ruiz 3b4011
JReyes ss 4011Van Blake p 5100
Maxwell 3b 4000Ozuna rf 5000
Perez rf 4010McAfee ss 2010
Lanza c 3000Amador ss 3110
     RReyes 2b2010
     Callihan 2b 2121
          
Totals 38463Totals 425115
Missoula000 010 011 10—
Billings000 000 030 11—

E: Maxwell (5), Ruiz (16). DP: Missoula 2. LOB: Missoula 8, Billings 11. 2B: RReyes (4), Amador (2), Cotton (14). 3B: Callihan (1). HR: Watson Jr. (10). SB: Watson Jr. (2), Callihan (2). 

   IPHRERBBSO
Missoula        
Pope   400013
Whitson   120000
Valdez   243303
Liebelt   230012
Zorrilla   111001
Marchese (L,3-3)   0.211010
Billings      
Gonzalez   4.221105
Cachutt   2.100012
Nino   101000
Aranguren   131101
Van Blake (W,1-0)   211012
         

HBP: Maxwell (by Gonzalez), Garcia (by Cachutt), Lanza (by Aranguren), Ruiz (by Liebelt). WP: Pope, Liebelt, Nino. BK: Nino. T: 3:20. A: 2,436.

