Northern Rodeo Association
Eureka
Bareback riding: Nathaniel Dearhammer, Bozeman, 69, $711.11.
Saddle bronc riding: Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 149/2, $783.02; LeRoy Eash, Fortine, 80, $598.78; Brand Morgan, McAllister, 77, $460.60; Gavin Nelson, Wibaux, 69, $299.39; Tyler Turco, Missoula, 66, $161.21.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: Timmy Sparing, Helena, 5.1, $878.90; Austin Whitehouse, Helena, 14.1, $672.10; Kolby Bignell, Helena, 14.9, $517.00; Arlan Minue, Sweetgrass, 17.3, $336.05.
Tie-down roping: Kevin Peterson, Dillon, 8.5, $1,094.63; Quinn McQueary, Wolf Creek, 8.6, $837.07; Jackson Stephens, Corvallis, 11.0, $643.90; Coltin Rauch, Essex, 11.3, $418.54; Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 12.4, $112.68; Trace Fuller, Bozeman, 12.4, $112.68.
Team roping: Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, Jackson, 5.5, $1,334.33; Brandon Glumbik/Shane Bessette, Great Falls, 5.7, $1,020.37; Ty St. Goddard/Ryle Whitford, Rexford, 6.4, $784.90; Miles Kobold/Matt Robertson, Manhattan, 7.1, $510.19; Chance Paradis/Rich Carpenter, Kalispell, 7.7, $274.72.
Barrel racing: Kenna McNeill, Polson, 15.63, $1,019.90; Alicia Bird, Cut Bank, 15.65, $837.78; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 15.70, $655.65; Brooke Wilson, Helena, 15.76, $473.53; Maggie Lund, Dillon, 15.82, $291.40; Milee Dailey, Pray, 15.93, $182.13; Alex White, Columbia Falls, 16.00, $109.28.
Breakaway roping: Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 1.9, $1,118.60; Paige Rasmussen, Bozeman, 2.0, $918.85; Meghan McGinley, Bozeman, 3.5, $719.10; Whitney Levine, Wolf Creek, 5.1, $519.35; Mary Heaton, Kalispell, 6.0, $319.60; Kayla Schmiedeke, Stevensville, 12.4, $119.75; Mikayla Fuller, Bozeman, 12.5, $119.85.
Junior barrel racing: Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, 16.14, $311.04; Brielle Zemple, Charlo, 16.26, $233.28; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 16.49, $155.52; Kenzie Kallenburger, Havre, 16.62, $77.76.
Junior breakaway: Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 2.6, $284.16; Royce Levine, Wolf Creek, 2.8, $213.12; Blair Lytle, Ronan, 5.9, $142.08.
Rookie bareback: Leighton LaFromboise, Helena, 63, $144.76; Nathaniel Dearhammer, Bozeman, 61, $108.57.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.