Thursday
Anaconda 68, Florence-Carlton 63
Belt 53, Geraldine-Highwood 13
Billings West 72, Billings Skyview 66, OT
Browning 57, Columbia Falls 44
Forsyth 47, Roundup 46
Dutton-Brady 68, Valier 51
Fort Benton 66, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 31
Great Falls 71, Great Falls CMR 54
Great Falls Central 51, Cascade 36
Hardin 91, Lodge Grass 60
Huntley Project 49, Shepherd 40
Livingston 57, Manhattan 49
Melstone 72, Custer-Hysham 23
Missoula Hellgate 71, Kalispell Glacier 28
Missoula Sentinel 54, Helena 49
Plenty Coups 108, Fromberg 27
Polson 54, Bigfork 44
Ronan 47, Corvallis 44
Sunburst 71, Simms 56
Thompson Falls 72, St. Ignatius 55
Wolf Point 70, Glasgow 55
