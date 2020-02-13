Thursday

Anaconda 68, Florence-Carlton 63

Belt 53, Geraldine-Highwood 13

Billings West 72, Billings Skyview 66, OT

Browning 57, Columbia Falls 44

Forsyth 47, Roundup 46

Dutton-Brady 68, Valier 51

Fort Benton 66, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 31

Great Falls 71, Great Falls CMR 54

Great Falls Central 51, Cascade 36

Hardin 91, Lodge Grass 60

Huntley Project 49, Shepherd 40

Livingston 57, Manhattan 49

Melstone 72, Custer-Hysham 23

Missoula Hellgate 71, Kalispell Glacier 28

Missoula Sentinel 54, Helena 49

Plenty Coups 108, Fromberg 27

Polson 54, Bigfork 44

Ronan 47, Corvallis 44

Sunburst 71, Simms 56

Thompson Falls 72, St. Ignatius 55

Wolf Point 70, Glasgow 55

