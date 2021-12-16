Thursday

Anaconda 63, Philipsburg 57

Bigfork 58, Eureka 26

Butte Central 49, East Helena 31

Colstrip 90, St. Labre 45

Columbia Falls 71, Browning 70

Dutton-Brady 64, Simms 41

Glendive 55, Glasgow 27

Great Falls Central 62, Centerville 43

Hamilton 56, Polson 52

Hardin 43, Miles City 41

Jefferson 60, Whitehall 50

Lame Deer 86, Custer-Hysham 38

Laurel 46, Columbus 41

Libby 59, Thompson Falls 32

Lockwood 55, Huntley Project 42

Manhattan Christian 74, West Yellowstone 50

Missoula Big Sky 64, Great Falls 53

Missoula Sentinel 57, Great Falls Cmr 33

Park City 57, Roberts 13

Ronan 56, Whitefish 40

Scobey 81, Frazer 24

Shields Valley 59, Gardiner 27

St. Ignatius 56, Missoula Hellgate 55

Three Forks 64, Big Timber 27

Townsend 64, Choteau 19

Tags

Load comments