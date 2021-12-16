Thursday
Anaconda 63, Philipsburg 57
Bigfork 58, Eureka 26
Butte Central 49, East Helena 31
Colstrip 90, St. Labre 45
Columbia Falls 71, Browning 70
Dutton-Brady 64, Simms 41
Glendive 55, Glasgow 27
Great Falls Central 62, Centerville 43
Hamilton 56, Polson 52
Hardin 43, Miles City 41
Jefferson 60, Whitehall 50
Lame Deer 86, Custer-Hysham 38
Laurel 46, Columbus 41
Libby 59, Thompson Falls 32
Lockwood 55, Huntley Project 42
Manhattan Christian 74, West Yellowstone 50
Missoula Big Sky 64, Great Falls 53
Missoula Sentinel 57, Great Falls Cmr 33
Park City 57, Roberts 13
Ronan 56, Whitefish 40
Scobey 81, Frazer 24
Shields Valley 59, Gardiner 27
St. Ignatius 56, Missoula Hellgate 55
Three Forks 64, Big Timber 27
Townsend 64, Choteau 19
