Boys basketball

Standings Through Jan. 25

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 4-0 8-1 
Great Falls3-0 8-1 
Bozeman 3-1 6-3 
Great Falls CMR 1-2 2-6 
Billings Skyview 1-2 4-4 
Billings Senior 0-3 2-6 
Belgrade 0-4 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Hellgate 4-0 8-0 
Helena Capital 4-1 7-2 
Missoula Sentinel 4-1 8-1 
Kalispell Glacier 3-2 6-3 
Helena 2-3 3-6 
Butte 2-3 3-6 
Kalispell Flathead 1-4 2-7 
Missoula Big Sky 0-6 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 6-0 8-3 
Libby 4-1 9-2 
Polson 4-2 7-5 
Ronan 1-5 4-8 
Whitefish 1-5 3-9 
Columbia Falls 0-3 1-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Hardin 5-0 13-0 
Billings Central 2-2 7-4 
Livingston 1-4 6-5 
Laurel 0-2 7-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Miles City 5-1 7-4 
Havre4-2 8-4 
Lewistown 2-3 4-8 
Glendive 2-3 5-6 
Sidney 0-4 3-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Butte Central 6-1 12-1 
Hamilton 4-1 10-2 
Frenchtown 4-2 9-3 
Corvallis2-4 6-5 
Dillon 1-4 4-6 
Stevensville 0-5 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
Lodge Grass 6-0 10-2 
Colstrip 5-1 10-2 
Lame Deer2-3 9-3 
Baker 2-4 4-8 
St. Labre 2-5 5-7 
Forsyth1-5 3-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Huntley Project 6-0 10-2 
Columbus 5-1 8-4 
Red Lodge 3-2 5-7 
Roundup 2-4 7-5 
Joliet 1-5 2-10 
Shepherd 1-6 3-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

5B

 Conf.Overall
Three Forks 6-0 10-2 
Manhattan 4-2 6-6 
Jefferson 4-3 5-7 
Townsend 3-3 4-8 
Big Timber 2-4 4-8 
Whitehall 0-6 1-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Fairview 4-0 11-1 
Bainville 4-0 6-6 
Westby-Grenora 3-1 8-4 
Froid-Lake 2-1 10-2 
Culbertson 2-1 7-5 
Plentywood 2-2 5-7 
Circle 1-3 7-6 
Richey-Lambert 0-3 7-5 
Savage 0-3 3-9 
Brockton 0-4 2-9 
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Scobey 7-0 12-0 
Dodson 4-2 9-3 
Lustre Christian 4-2 7-6 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 2-3 8-5 
Nashua 1-5 2-11 
Frazer 0-6 0-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Melstone 9-0 13-0 
Jordan 8-2 9-3 
Ekalaka 7-2 8-4 
Broadus 5-4 6-6 
Terry 3-6 5-6 
Custer-Hysham 2-7 3-9 
Northern Cheyenne 2-7 2-10 
Wibaux 1-8 1-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Plenty Coups 9-1 11-2 
Bridger 7-1 9-3 
Park City 7-3 9-3 
Harlowton-Ryegate 5-4 6-6 
Absarokee 3-5 6-6 
Reed Point-Rapelje 3-7 4-9 
Broadview-Lavina 2-6 3-8 
Fromberg 0-9 0-12 
Roberts 0-0 0-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   

8C

 Conf.Overall
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 6-2 9-3 
Belt 5-2 9-3 
Centerville 5-2 6-6 
Roy-Winifred 5-3 6-6 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 3-4 5-6 
Winnett-Grass Range 2-6 3-10 
Geraldine-Highwood 0-7 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton9-0 12-0 
Chinook 8-1 10-2 
Big Sandy 5-4 7-5 
Box Elder 5-4 5-7 
North Star 4-5 7-5 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 4-5 6-6 
Hays-Lodgepole 1-8 1-11 
Turner 0-9 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Simms 8-0 11-1 
Heart Butte 6-3 7-3 
Power 6-3 9-3 
Cascade 5-4 6-6 
Dutton-Brady 4-4 6-6 
Sunburst 4-5 6-6 
Valier 2-7 2-10 
Augusta 0-9 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

11C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 5-0 11-1 
Gardiner 6-1 9-2 
West Yellowstone 5-3 8-4 
Shields Valley 2-5 5-8 
White Sulphur Springs 1-4 8-5 
Lone Peak 0-6 1-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Gazette and 406mtsports.com

seek league standings

Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to: sports@billingsgazette.com.

 

