Boys basketball

Standings Through Jan. 18

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 4-0 6-3 
Polson 4-2 7-4 
Libby 2-1 6-2 
Ronan 1-3 4-6 
Whitefish 1-3 3-7 
Columbia Falls 0-3 1-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Hardin 3-0 11-0 
Billings Central 1-1 6-3 
Livingston 1-2 6-3 
Laurel 0-2 6-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Miles City 5-0 7-3 
Havre 2-2 6-4 
Glendive 2-2 5-5 
Lewistown 2-3 2-8 
Sidney 0-4 2-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Butte Central 5-0 11-0 
Hamilton 3-1 8-2 
Frenchtown 3-2 7-3 
Corvallis 1-3 5-4 
Dillon 1-3 4-5 
Stevensville 0-4 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Harlem 4-0 9-1 
Malta 3-1 4-6 
Wolf Point 2-2 4-6 
Glasgow 1-3 2-8 
Poplar 0-4 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
Lodge Grass 5-0 8-2 
Colstrip 5-1 9-2 
Lame Deer 2-3 8-3 
Forsyth 1-4 3-7 
Baker 1-3 3-7 
St. Labre 1-4 4-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Huntley Project 5-0 9-1 
Columbus 5-1 8-2 
Red Lodge 3-2 4-6 
Roundup 2-3 6-3 
Joliet 1-4 2-8 
Shepherd 0-6 2-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Scobey 5-0 10-0 
Dodson 4-1 9-1 
Lustre Christian 3-2 6-5 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 2-3 7-4 
Nashua 1-4 2-9 
Frazer 0-5 0-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Melstone 7-0 10-0 
Ekalaka 6-1 7-3
Jordan 6-2 7-3 
Broadus 4-4 5-6 
Terry 3-4 5-4 
Custer-Hysham 1-6 2-8 
Wibaux 1-6 1-9 
Northern Cheyenne 1-6 1-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Simms 7-0 9-1 
Power5-2 8-2 
Heart Butte 4-3 4-3 
Sunburst 4-3 6-4 
Cascade 3-4 4-6 
Dutton-Brady 3-4 4-6 
Valier 2-5 2-8 
Augusta 0-7 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

11C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 4-0 9-1 
West Yellowstone5-1 8-2 
Gardiner 4-1 7-2 
Shields Valley 2-4 5-6 
White Sulphur Springs 1-4 6-5 
Lone Peak0-6 2-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Gazette and 406mtsports.com

seek league standings

Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to: sports@billingsgazette.com.

