Prep boys basketball

Standings Through Jan. 11

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 3-0 5-2 
Libby 2-0 5-1 
Polson 2-2 5-4 
Whitefish 1-2 3-6 
Ronan 1-3 3-5 
Columbia Falls 0-2 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Hardin 3-0 9-0 
Billings Central 1-1 4-3 
Livingston 1-2 4-3 
Laurel 0-2 4-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Miles City 5-0 6-2 
Havre 2-2 4-4 
Lewistown 2-3 2-6 
Glendive 1-2 4-4 
Sidney 0-3 2-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Butte Central 4-0 9-0 
Hamilton 2-1 7-2 
Frenchtown 2-2 5-3 
Corvallis1-2 4-3 
Dillon 1-2 4-3 
Stevensville 0-3 0-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
Lodge Grass 4-0 7-1 
Colstrip4-18-1 
Lame Deer 1-2 6-2 
Forsyth 1-3 3-5 
Baker 1-3 1-6 
St. Labre 1-3 4-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Huntley Project 4-0 7-1 
Columbus 3-1 6-2 
Red Lodge 2-1 3-5 
Joliet 1-2 2-6 
Roundup 1-3 3-3 
Shepherd 0-4 2-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Froid-Lake 1-0 8-1 
Fairview 1-0 7-1 
Culbertson 1-0 4-4 
Bainville 1-0 3-5 
Plentywood 2-1 3-5 
Richey-Lambert 0-0 6-2 
Savage 0-0 3-5 
Westby-Grenora 0-1 3-4 
Circle 0-1 5-4 
Brockton 0-3 2-7 
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Scobey 4-0 8-0 
Dodson 2-1 7-1 
Lustre Christian 2-1 5-4 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 1-2 6-3 
Nashua 1-3 2-7 
Frazer 0-3 0-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Melstone 5-0 8-0 
Ekalaka 6-1 7-2 
Jordan 5-2 5-3 
Terry 3-2 5-2 
Broadus 2-4 3-6 
Custer-Hysham 1-4 2-6 
Wibaux 1-5 1-7 
Northern Cheyenne 0-5 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Plenty Coups 5-0 7-1 
Bridger 4-1 5-3 
Park City 5-2 7-2 
Harlowton-Ryegate 3-2 4-3 
Reed Point-Rapelje 3-3 4-5 
Absarokee 2-4 4-5 
Broadview-Lavina 1-5 1-7 
Fromberg 0-6 0-8 
Roberts 0-0 0-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton5-0 8-0 
Chinook 5-0 7-1 
Box Elder 4-2 4-4 
North Star2-3 5-3
Big Sandy 2-3 4-4 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 2-3 4-4 
Hays-Lodgepole 1-5 1-7 
Turner 0-5 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

11C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 3-0 8-0 
Gardiner 3-0 6-1 
West Yellowstone 2-0 6-1 
White Sulphur Springs 1-2 6-3 
Shields Valley 1-4 3-6 
Lone Peak 0-5 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

