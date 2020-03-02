Boys basketball

Standings Through Feb. 29

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 12-0 17-1 
Billings Skyview 8-4 12-6 
Great Falls7-5 12-6 
Bozeman 6-610-8
Billings Senior 5-7 8-10 
Great Falls CMR 3-9 5-13 
Belgrade 1-11 2-16 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Hellgate 13-0 17-0 
Helena Capital 9-3 12-4 
Missoula Sentinel 9-3 13-3 
Kalispell Glacier 5-7 8-8 
Helena 5-7 6-10 
Butte 5-8 6-11 
Kalispell Flathead2-10 3-13 
Missoula Big Sky 2-12 2-16 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

