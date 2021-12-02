Football
Class AA
All-State
Offense
First team
Tight ends: Joe Weida, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Ryan Schlepp, Bozeman Gallatin, Sr.
Tackles: Josh Goleman, Helena, Sr.; Jamey Michelotti, Helena Capital, Sr.; Jacob Anderson, Billings West, Jr.
Guards: Ramsey Knowles, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Zach Tierney, Butte, Jr.; Chaise Meyer, Missoula Big Sky, Sr.
Centers: Connor Hangas, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Dylan Cunningham, Helena Capital, Sr.
Wide receivers: Taco Dowler, Billings West, Sr.; Cameron Gurnsey, Butte, Jr.; Ian Finch, Missoula Hellgate, Sr.; Bryson Zanto, Bozeman, Sr.; Raef Newbrough, Great Falls CMR, Sr.; Noah Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, Sr.
H backs: Luke Bilau, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.; Max Murphy, Billings West, Sr.
Fullbacks: Charlie Kirgan, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Ryan Krahe, Great Falls, Sr.
Running backs: Jake Rendina, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.; Adam Jones, Missoula Sentinel, Jr.; Jacob Miller, Billings Senior, Sr.; Michael Deleon, Billings West, Sr.
Quarterbacks: Kaden Huot, Helena, Sr.; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, Sr.
Punter: Patrick Rohrbach, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.
Kickers: Patrick Rohrback, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.; Casey Kautzman, Butte, Sr.
Athlete: Jase Applebee, Bozeman, Sr.; Reed Harris, Great Falls, Jr.
Long snapper: Chris Garcia, Billings West, Jr.
Most Valuable Player Offense: Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.
Defense
First team
Ends: Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, Sr,; Charlie Kirgan, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Forest Suero, Helena, Sr.
Linemen: Talon Marsh, Helena Capital, Jr.; Zach Newton, Great Falls, Sr.; Caleb Romero, Billings Senior, Sr.
Linebackers: Marcus Evans, Helena, Sr.; Chase Williams Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Ryan Krahe, Great Falls, Sr.; Peyton Morton, Billings Senior, Sr.; Max Murphy, Billings West, Sr.; Alex Allred, Billings Senior, Sr.
Nickels: JJ Dolan, Missoula Sentinel, Jr.; Max Kimball, Billings West, Sr.; Bubba Bergen, Billings Senior, Sr.
Safeties: Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Raef Newbrough, Great Falls CMR, Sr.; Riley Bergeson, Billings West, Sr.; Caden Dowler, Billings West, Sr.
Cornerbacks: Connor McCarthy, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Chase McGurran, Helena, Sr.; Tyler Nansel, Bozeman Gallatin, Sr.; Taco Dowler, Billings West, Sr.
Punt returners: Tom Carter, Helena Capital, Jr.; Taco Dowler, Billings West, Sr.
Kickoff returners: Kash Goicoechea, Kalispell Glacier, So.; Taco Dowler, Billings West, Sr.
Special teams players: Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Marcus Evans, Helena, Sr.
Athletes: Dylan Snyder, Butte, Sr.; Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.
Most Valuable Player Defense: Chase Williams, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.
Offense
Second team
Tight end: Hayden Opitz, Helena Capital, Jr.
Tackles: Tommy Nilson, Missoula Hellgate, Sr.; Shawn Tadlock, Great Falls CMR, So.; Zac Malcolm, Billings West, Sr.; Tate Templeton, Missoula Sentinel, Jr.; Dominic Umile, Missoula Sentinel, Jr.
Guards: Jaden Perkins, Bozeman, Sr.; Armand Fair, Billings Senior, Jr.; Kahl Berg, Billings West, Sr.; Forest Suero, Helena, Sr.
Centers: Caleb Romero, Billings Senior, Sr.; Brendan Lockhart, Great Falls, Jr.
Wide receivers: Chase McGurran, Helena, Sr.; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Caden Dowler, Billings West, Sr.; Dylan Snyder, Butte, Sr.; Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.; Leo Filardi, Missoula Hellgate, Jr.; Kade Schlepp, Helena, Sr.
H backs: Jacob Sweatland, Missoula Hellgate, Sr.; Luke Smith, Bozeman, Jr.
Fullbacks: Peyton Morton, Billings Senior, Sr.; Luke Sullivan Helena Capital, Sr.
Running backs: Jackson Simonson, Great Falls CMR, Sr.; Cade Holland, Helena, Jr.
Quarterbacks: Jake Casagrande, Bozeman, Jr.; Cole Taylor, Great Falls CMR, Jr.; Connor Dick, Missoula Hellgate, Jr.
Punter: Bridger Polk, Great Falls, Sr.
Kickers: Spencer Berger, Billings West, Sr.; Porter Coil, Helena, Sr.
Athletes: Jake Turner, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.; Marcus Evans, Helena, Sr.
Long snapper: Dylan Christman, Helena, Jr.
Defense
Second team
Ends: Jaxon Cotton, Bozeman, Sr.; Wyatt DeVoss, Great Falls, Jr.; Carter Warnick, Billings West, Sr.
Linemen: Erik Junk, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.; Jack Gibson, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Josiah (JJ) Triplett, Great Falls CMR, Jr.; Josh Goleman, Helena, Sr.
Linebackers: Wyatt Thomason, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.; Joey Lauerman, Helena Capital, Jr.; Chase Youso, Kalispell Flathead, Sr.; Jacob Sweatland, Missoula Hellgate, Sr.; Asher Feddes, Belgrade, Jr.; Anthony Okes, Great Falls CMR, Jr.
Nickel: Kash Goicoechea, Kalispell Glacier, So.
Safeties: Colter Petre, Helena, Jr.; Tom Carter, Helena Capital, Jr.; Vincent Meza, Billings Senior, Sr.; Levi Frost, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.; Cole Stewart, Butte, Sr.; Jase Applebee, Bozeman, Sr.
Cornerbacks: Malokye Simpson, Billings Senior, Sr.; Avery Allen, Bozeman, Jr.; Easton Leadbetter, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.
Punt returner: Easton Leadbetter, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.
Kickoff returners: Jake Turner, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.; Rafe Longin, Great Falls, Jr.
Special teams players: Zach Newton, Great Falls, Sr.; Royce Conklin, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.
Athlete: Tyler Simenson, Billings Senior, Sr.
