Prep football

Standings Through Aug. 29

Southern C (8-Man)

 Conf.Overall
Joliet 0-0 1-0 
Sheridan 0-0 1-0 
Twin Bridges 0-0 1-0 
Absarokee0-0 0-1 
Ennis 0-0 0-1 
Lone Peak 0-0 0-1 
Park City 0-0 0-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Eastern C (8-Man)

 Conf.Overall
Broadus 1-0 1-0 
Circle 1-0 1-0 
Fairview 1-0 1-0 
Westby-Grenora 1-0 1-0 
Culbertson 0-0 0-0 
Ekalaka 0-1 0-1 
Forsyth 0-1 0-1 
Plentywood 0-1 0-1 
Scobey 0-1 0-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   

