Thursday

Bigfork 46, Polson 6

Corvallis 55, Ronan 39

Dillon 58, Belgrade 38

Forsyth 42, Roundup 25

Fort Benton 64, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 16

Glasgow 71, Wolf Point 40

Hardin 86, Lodge Grass 54

Hot Springs 48, St. Regis 43

Huntley Project 55, Shepherd 53

Livingston 62, Manhattan 40

Melstone 74, Custer-Hysham 28

Missoula Hellgate 59, Kalispell Glacier 51

Missoula Sentinel 60, Helena 47

Plenty Coups 64, Fromberg 8

Simms 63, Sunburst 32

Thompson Falls 64, St. Ignatius 49

Valier 66, Dutton-Brady 23

Tags

Load comments