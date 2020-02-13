Thursday
Bigfork 46, Polson 6
Corvallis 55, Ronan 39
Dillon 58, Belgrade 38
Forsyth 42, Roundup 25
Fort Benton 64, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 16
Glasgow 71, Wolf Point 40
Hardin 86, Lodge Grass 54
Hot Springs 48, St. Regis 43
Huntley Project 55, Shepherd 53
Livingston 62, Manhattan 40
Melstone 74, Custer-Hysham 28
Missoula Hellgate 59, Kalispell Glacier 51
Missoula Sentinel 60, Helena 47
Plenty Coups 64, Fromberg 8
Simms 63, Sunburst 32
Thompson Falls 64, St. Ignatius 49
Valier 66, Dutton-Brady 23
