Thursday
Anaconda 65, Philipsburg 54
Bigfork 54, Eureka 36
Butte Central 62, East Helena 48
Choteau 43, Townsend 30
Glasgow 49, Glendive 23
Hamilton 58, Polson 37
Hardin 59, Miles City 30
Huntley Project 61, Lockwood 43
Jefferson 70, Whitehall 22
Laurel 71, Columbus 53
Manhattan Christian 60, West Yellowstone 29
Missoula Big Sky 63, Great Falls 49
Missoula Sentinel 54, Great Falls Cmr 33
Park City 48, Roberts 38
Ronan 52, Whitefish 33
Shields Valley 52, Gardiner 46
Simms 40, Dutton-Brady 26
