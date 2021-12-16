Thursday

Anaconda 65, Philipsburg 54

Bigfork 54, Eureka 36

Butte Central 62, East Helena 48

Choteau 43, Townsend 30

Glasgow 49, Glendive 23

Hamilton 58, Polson 37

Hardin 59, Miles City 30

Huntley Project 61, Lockwood 43

Jefferson 70, Whitehall 22

Laurel 71, Columbus 53

Manhattan Christian 60, West Yellowstone 29

Missoula Big Sky 63, Great Falls 49

Missoula Sentinel 54, Great Falls Cmr 33

Park City 48, Roberts 38

Ronan 52, Whitefish 33

Shields Valley 52, Gardiner 46

Simms 40, Dutton-Brady 26

