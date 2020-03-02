Girls basketball

Standings Through Feb. 29

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 12-0 15-3 
Great Falls CMR 8-4 10-8 
Billings Skyview6-6 8-10
Great Falls6-6 10-8 
Billings Senior5-7 7-11 
Bozeman 5-7 7-11 
Belgrade 0-12 1-17 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 11-1 15-1 
Missoula Hellgate 11-2 15-2 
Missoula Sentinel 9-3 13-3 
Kalispell Glacier 7-5 8-8 
Helena 5-7 7-9 
Butte 4-8 7-9 
Kalispell Flathead 3-9 4-12 
Missoula Big Sky 0-14 0-18 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

