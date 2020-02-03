Girls basketball

Standings Through Feb. 1

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 5-0 8-3 
Great Falls 4-1 8-3 
Great Falls CMR 4-1 6-5 
Bozeman 2-3 3-7 
Billings Skyview 2-3 4-7 
Billings Senior 1-4 3-8 
Belgrade 0-6 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 7-0 11-0 
Missoula Hellgate 6-1 10-1 
Missoula Sentinel 5-2 9-2 
Kalispell Glacier 4-3 5-6 
Helena 3-4 5-6 
Butte 3-5 6-6 
Kalispell Flathead 1-6 2-9 
Missoula Big Sky 0-8 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 7-0 11-2 
Columbia Falls 4-1 12-1 
Ronan 5-3 9-5 
Whitefish 3-4 3-10 
Libby 1-5 3-10 
Polson 0-7 0-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Hardin 5-1 13-1 
Billings Central 3-1 11-2 
Laurel 1-2 9-4 
Livingston 0-5 7-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 6-0 13-1 
Glendive 4-2 8-5 
Sidney 3-3 4-10 
Lewistown 3-3 3-11 
Miles City 0-8 0-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwestern A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 6-0 9-2 
Hamilton 6-1 9-5 
Frenchtown 4-4 7-7 
Corvallis 3-4 7-6 
Stevensville 2-4 4-9 
Butte Central 0-8 1-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Harlem 5-1 13-1 
Glasgow 4-1 10-4 
Malta 5-2 9-5 
Wolf Point 1-6 5-9 
Poplar 1-6 4-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3B

 Conf.Overall
Forsyth 6-1 12-2 
Colstrip 6-2 11-3 
St. Labre 5-2 12-2 
Lodge Grass 3-5 6-8 
Baker 2-6 6-8 
Lame Deer 0-6 5-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

5B

 Conf.Overall
Big Timber 8-0 14-0 
Whitehall 5-3 10-4 
Three Forks 5-3 8-6 
Jefferson 3-5 5-8 
Townsend 2-5 5-9 
Manhattan 0-7 4-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Westby-Grenora 5-0 13-1 
Froid-Lake 5-0 11-3 
Plentywood 3-2 8-5 
Culbertson 3-2 8-6 
Bainville 2-2 4-10 
Richey-Lambert 2-3 9-5 
Savage 2-3 7-7 
Fairview 2-4 3-11 
Circle 1-4 8-6 
Brockton 0-4 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Scobey 8-0 13-1 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 5-1 8-6 
Dodson 4-3 9-5 
Frazer 2-4 4-10 
Lustre Christian 2-5 5-10 
Nashua 0-8 1-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Melstone 11-0 14-0 
Wibaux 10-2 13-2 
Northern Cheyenne 8-4 9-6 
Ekalaka 7-4 9-5 
Jordan 5-7 5-9 
Broadus 4-7 4-10 
Custer-Hysham 4-8 5-9 
Plevna 1-9 1-9 
Terry 0-12 0-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C

 Conf.Overall
Plenty Coups 11-0 12-1 
Harlowton-Ryegate 9-2 11-3 
Bridger 9-3 10-5 
Park City 8-4 9-5 
Roberts 5-5 6-8 
Reed Point-Rapelje 4-7 5-10 
Absarokee 2-9 4-10 
Fromberg 1-10 2-12 
Broadview-Lavina 1-10 2-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 10-0 13-0 
Turner 7-3 9-5 
Hays-Lodgepole 7-4 9-5 
North Star 6-4 9-4 
Box Elder 6-5 7-7 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 2-7 3-7 
Big Sandy 1-8 2-11 
Chinook 1-9 1-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

11C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 5-0 12-2 
West Yellowstone 5-2 11-2 
Gardiner 4-3 9-5 
Shields Valley 1-6 3-10 
Lone Peak 1-5 4-8 
White Sulphur Springs 0-0 0-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m.

