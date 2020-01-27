Girls basketball
Standings Through Jan. 25
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings West
|4-0
|6-3
|Great Falls CMR
|2-1
|4-4
|Great Falls
|2-1
|6-3
|Bozeman
|2-2
|3-6
|Billings Senior
|1-2
|3-5
|Billings Skyview
|1-2
|3-5
|Belgrade
|0-4
|1-8
Western AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Helena Capital
|5-0
|9-0
|Missoula Sentinel
|4-1
|8-1
|Missoula Hellgate
|3-1
|7-1
|Kalispell Glacier
|3-2
|4-5
|Helena
|2-3
|4-5
|Butte
|2-3
|5-4
|Kalispell Flathead
|1-4
|2-7
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-6
|0-10
Northwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Browning
|6-0
|9-2
|Columbia Falls
|2-1
|9-1
|Ronan
|4-2
|8-4
|Whitefish
|3-3
|3-9
|Libby
|1-4
|3-8
|Polson
|0-6
|0-12
Southeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hardin
|4-1
|12-1
|Billings Central
|3-1
|10-1
|Laurel
|1-1
|8-3
|Livingston
|0-5
|5-6
Northeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Havre
|6-0
|11-1
|Glendive
|3-2
|6-5
|Sidney
|3-2
|4-8
|Lewistown
|2-3
|2-10
|Miles City
|0-7
|0-12
Southwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dillon
|5-0
|8-2
|Hamilton
|4-1
|7-5
|Frenchtown
|4-2
|7-5
|Stevensville
|2-3
|4-7
|Corvallis
|2-4
|6-5
|Butte Central
|0-7
|1-12
3B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Forsyth
|5-1
|10-2
|St. Labre
|5-2
|10-2
|Colstrip
|4-2
|9-3
|Lodge Grass
|3-3
|6-6
|Baker
|1-5
|5-7
|Lame Deer
|0-5
|5-7
4B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Columbus
|6-0
|8-4
|Roundup
|5-1
|9-3
|Huntley Project
|3-3
|6-6
|Joliet
|2-4
|4-8
|Shepherd
|2-5
|2-11
|Red Lodge
|0-5
|1-9
5B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Big Timber
|7-0
|12-0
|Whitehall
|5-1
|10-2
|Three Forks
|3-3
|4-8
|Jefferson
|3-4
|5-7
|Townsend
|1-5
|4-8
|Manhattan
|0-6
|3-9
2C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Westby-Grenora
|4-0
|12-0
|Froid-Lake
|3-0
|9-3
|Culbertson
|3-0
|8-4
|Plentywood
|3-1
|8-4
|Bainville
|2-1
|3-9
|Richey-Lambert
|1-2
|8-4
|Savage
|1-2
|6-6
|Circle
|1-3
|8-5
|Fairview
|0-4
|1-11
|Brockton
|0-4
|0-12
3C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Scobey
|7-0
|11-1
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|4-1
|7-6
|Dodson
|3-3
|7-5
|Lustre Christian
|2-4
|5-8
|Frazer
|2-4
|4-10
|Nashua
|0-6
|1-12
4C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Melstone
|9-0
|12-0
|Wibaux
|9-1
|12-1
|Northern Cheyenne
|7-2
|8-4
|Ekalaka
|5-4
|7-5
|Jordan
|5-5
|5-7
|Broadus
|4-6
|4-8
|Custer-Hysham
|2-8
|3-9
|Plevna
|1-7
|1-7
|Terry
|0-10
|0-12
6C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Plenty Coups
|9-0
|10-1
|Harlowton-Ryegate
|8-1
|10-2
|Park City
|7-3
|8-4
|Bridger
|7-3
|8-5
|Roberts
|4-5
|5-7
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|4-6
|5-8
|Absarokee
|1-8
|3-9
|Broadview-Lavina
|1-8
|2-10
|Fromberg
|1-8
|2-10
8C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Roy-Winifred
|7-1
|11-1
|Belt
|6-1
|11-1
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford
|5-3
|7-5
|Geraldine-Highwood
|3-4
|7-5
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
|3-4
|4-7
|Centerville
|1-6
|3-9
|Winnett-Grass Range
|1-7
|2-11
9C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fort Benton
|9-0
|12-0
|North Star
|6-3
|9-3
|Turner
|6-3
|8-4
|Hays-Lodgepole
|6-3
|8-4
|Box Elder
|5-4
|6-6
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|2-7
|3-7
|Big Sandy
|1-8
|2-10
|Chinook
|1-8
|1-11
10C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Augusta
|9-0
|11-1
|Simms
|6-3
|8-4
|Power
|6-3
|7-5
|Cascade
|6-3
|8-4
|Valier
|4-5
|5-7
|Sunburst
|3-6
|5-7
|Heart Butte
|1-8
|1-9
|Dutton-Brady
|0-8
|0-12
11C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Manhattan Christian
|4-0
|10-2
|West Yellowstone
|5-1
|10-1
|Gardiner
|2-3
|7-5
|Shields Valley
|1-6
|2-9
|Lone Peak
|0-4
|3-7
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-0
|0-0
Gazette and 406mtsports.com
seek league standings
Boys and girls basketball district secretaries, athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to: sports@billingsgazette.com.
