Hardin Invitational

Girls

Billings Central 4, Glendive 3

Singles: Carolina Proli (Glendive) def. Ava Schaak 8-2; Ramey Coon (Glendive) def. Caitlin MacIntyre 8-2; Natalie Newbury (BC) def. Bryn Snideman 8-5; Lily Olmstead (Glendive) def. Brenda Twichel 8-3.

Doubles: Evelyn Nelson/Zi-Onna Leikam-Morton (BC) def. Mataya Tipton/Maddy Steinbron 8-1; Loree Reck/Evie Reck (BC) def. Piper Knoll/Keisha 8-0; Billie Cate Schmitt/Tayler Moore (BC) def. Kadence Nissley/Jess Price 8-0.

Miles City 5, Billings Central 2

Singles: Bryn Coffin (MC) def. Evelyn Nelson 8-3; Rayna Ponessa (MC) def. Caitlin MacIntyre 8-2; Stella Raypsan (MC) def. Natalie Newbury 8-1; Jenna Watts (MC) def. Brenda Twichel 8-1

Doubles: Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton/Loree Reck (BC) def. Emma Barlog/Lainey Smith 8-2; Tayler Moore/Billie Cate Schmitt (BC) def. Chloe Dickman/Demi WIlliams 8-0; Kailey Brimmel/Erin Doran (MC) def. Ava Schaak/Evie Reck 8-3.

Billings Central 5, Hardin 2

Singles: Evelyn Nelson (BC) def. Debra Don't Mix 8-6; Taiya Guptill (Hardin) def. Evie Reck 8-2; Avery Schubert (Hardin) def Ava Schaak 8-3; Caitlin MacIntyre (BC) def. Betty Limberhand 8-3.

Doubles: Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton/Loree Reck (BC) def. Rige Siemion/Ocill Black Eagle 8-1; Tayler Moore/Billie Cate Schmitt (BC) def. Violet Ramos/JohannaLimberhand 8-3; Natalie Newbury/Alison Herold (BC) def. Taryn Kaline/Kylah Sees the Ground 8-6.

Billings Central 4, Townsend 3

Singles: Evelyn Nelson (BC) def. Angie Theriault 8-3; Kira Kyung (T) def. Caitlin MacIntyre 8-6; Ashten Obert (T) def. Natalie Newbury 8-5; Alison Herold (BC) def. Sydney Forrey 8-4.

Doubles: Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton/Loree Reck (BC) def. Zoey Wickens/Lexi Howard 8-3; Jade Martin/Liz Collins (T) def. Tayler Moore/Billie Cate Schmitt 8-2; Ava Schaak/Evie Reck (BC) def. Cassidy Johnson/Brooke Edgerton 8-1.

Billings Central 4, Livingston 3

Singles: Elsa Cajune (L) def. Evelyn Nelson 8-2; Caitlin MacIntyre (BC) def. Haley Tuccilp 8-2; Ryan Davis (L) def. Natalie Newbury 8-4; Brenda Twichel (BC) def. Gracie Peterson 8-4.

Doubles: Debbie Chambers/Tess Cocotos (L) def. Loree Reck/Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton 8-7; Tayler Moore/Evie Reck (BC) def. Louisa Lancelle/Analeece Frederickson 8-1; Ava Schaak/Billie Cate Schmitt (BC) def. Kylie Birge/Pavani Mitchum 8-2.

Billings Central 5, Havre 2

Singles: Rayna Johnson (Havre) def. Evelyn Nelson 8-3; Evie Reck (BC) def. Kylie Greenwood 8-0; Billie Cate Schmitt (BC) def. Lindsey Leinwand 8-4; Caitlin MacIntyre (BC) def. Hannah Kinsella 8-1.

Doubles: Loree Reck/Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton (BC) def. Courtney Burchard/Grace Crantz 8-3; Tayler Moore/Ava Schaak (BC) def. Cat Kafton/Mylee Shermum 8-6; Claudia Vein/Tanya Ralph (Havre) def. Natalie Newbury/Alison Herold 8-3.

