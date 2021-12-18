30th annual Huntley Project Duals
Championship match
Huntley Project 63, Billings Central 9
182: Cody Todd (Billings Central) over William Loveridge (Huntley Project) Dec 6-5. 205: Stran Selman (Huntley Project) over Jace Schaible (Billings Central) Fall 1:40. 285: Spencer Higareda (Huntley Project) over Graidy Ward (Billings Central) Fall 1:34. 103: Evan Vonolnhausen (Huntley Project) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf. 113: Baylor Burton (Huntley Project) over Trystan Hope (Billings Central) Fall 1:49. 120: Gavin Nedens (Huntley Project) over Tyrus Hall (Billings Central) Fall 1:24. 126: Cooper Lane (Huntley Project) over Jakob Kominsky (Billings Central) Fall 1:36. 132: Hayden Ramaeker (Huntley Project) over Jackson Wichman (Billings Central) Dec 8-3. 138: Parker Craig (Huntley Project) over Cody Hofer (Billings Central) Fall 4:30. 145: Grady Schmidt (Huntley Project) over Jonah Varilek (Billings Central) Fall 0:53. 152: Devon O`Neill (Billings Central) over Hayden Anderson (Huntley Project) Fall 1:08. 160: Garrett Sholley (Huntley Project) over Daniel Mattingly (Billings Central) Fall 0:42. 170 - Wylee Lindeen (Huntley Project) over Braydon Peterman (Billings Central) Fall 1:06.
Semifinals
Huntley Project, 74, Billings West JV 0
152: Hayden Vonolnhausen (Huntley Project) over Adrian Najar (Billings West JV) Fall 2:49. 160: Garrett Sholley (Huntley Project) over Keighton Johnston (Billings West JV) Fall 3:26. 170: Wylee Lindeen (Huntley Project) over Joe Urso (Billings West JV) Fall 0:52. 182 - William Loveridge (Huntley Project) over Jesus Slevira (Billings West JV) Fall 1:13. 205: Stran Selman (Huntley Project) over Kaden Barrett (Billings West JV) TF 17-1. 285: Spencer Higareda (Huntley Project) over Nathan Mitchell (Billings West JV) Fall 1:05. 103: Baylor Burton (Huntley Project) over Tristan Blomquist (Billings West JV) Dec 5-0. 113: Evan Vonolnhausen (Huntley Project) over name unavailable (Unattached) Forf. 120: Gavin Nedens (Huntley Project) over Chance Bray (Billings West JV) Fall 2:48. 126: Cooper Lane (Huntley Project) over Andrew Najar (Billings West JV) Fall 1:38. 132: Hayden Ramaeker (Huntley Project) over Isaiah Morse (Billings West JV) Fall 1:43. 138: Parker Craig (Huntley Project) over Carter Sanderson (Billings West JV) Fall 4:33. 145: Grady Schmidt (Huntley Project) over Ty Bowen (Billings West JV) Fall 0:33.
Billings Central 42, Billings Senior JV 28
152: Devon O`Neill (Billings Central) over Jack Stone (Billings Senior JV) Fall 3:33. 160: James Roan (Billings Senior JV) over Daniel Mattingly (Billings Central) Fall 1:59. 170: Braydon Peterman (Billings Central) over name unavailable (Unattached) Forf. 182: Cody Todd (Billings Central) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf. 205: Peyton Harms (Billings Senior JV) over Jace Schaible (Billings Central) Fall 0:31. 285: Johnny Catt (Billings Senior JV) over Graidy Ward (Billings Central) Fall 0:47. 103: Double Forfeit. 113: Trystan Hope (Billings Central) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf. 120: Tyrus Hall (Billings Central) over Wyatt Maynard (Billings Senior JV) Fall 3:54. 126: Jakob Kominsky (Billings Central) over Wes Murch (Billings Senior JV) Fall 0:55. 132: Jackson Wichman (Billings Central) over Roman Potter (Billings Senior JV) Fall 0:34. 138: Javon McClusky (Billings Senior JV) over Cody Hofer (Billings Central) Maj 16-5. 145: Paul Murch (Billings Senior JV) over Jonah Varilek (Billings Central) Fall 1:11.
