Glasgow 33, Huntley Project 29
(Saturday)
145: Mason Donaldson (GLAS) over Hayden VonOlnhausen (HPW) (Fall 0:38) 152: Garrett Sholley (HPW) over Devon Nesbitt (GLAS) (Fall 1:57) 160: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Damien Nesbitt (GLAS) (Dec 5-4) 170: Kyler Hallock (GLAS) over William Loveridge (HPW) (Dec 7-4) 182: Stran Selman (HPW) over Cooper Larson (GLAS) (Dec 9-5) 205: Dylan Nieskens (GLAS) over Cade Buchanan (HPW) (Fall 2:32) 285: Mayson Phipps (GLAS) over Gunnar Oblander (HPW) (Fall 0:41) 103: Damon Adkins (GLAS) over (HPW) (For.) 113: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over (GLAS) (For.) 120: Cooper Lane (HPW) over Jake Kuka (GLAS) (TF 18-2 5:07) 126: Eli Broadbrooks (HPW) over Dawson Boland (GLAS) (SV-1 4-2) 132: Shalynn Pedersen (GLAS) over Gretchen Donally (HPW) (Fall 4:18) 138: Ashton Christman (HPW) over Alex Ost (GLAS) (Dec 10-5)
Huntley Project 52, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 22
152: Garrett Sholley (HPW) over Peyton Baumgartner (COAB) (Fall 1:44) 160: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Trey Johannes (COAB) (Fall 1:48) 170: William Loveridge (HPW) over Colby Coleman (COAB) (Fall 1:08) 182: Stran Selman (HPW) over (COAB) (For.) 205: Cade Buchanan (HPW) over Domonic Fitch (COAB) (Fall 3:22) 285: Gunnar Oblander (HPW) over Ethan Short (COAB) (MD 13-3) 103: Seth Kornick (COAB) over (HPW) (For.) 113: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over Eli Zackary (COAB) (Fall 0:16) 120: Cooper Lane (HPW) over Guy Williams (COAB) (Fall 4:00) 126: Eli Broadbrooks (HPW) over Zach Gee (COAB) (Fall 0:33) 132: Cooper Cook (COAB) over Ashton Christman (HPW) (MD 18-5) 138: Degen Nelson (COAB) over (HPW) (For.) 145: Brady Ellison (COAB) over Hayden VonOlnhausen (HPW) (Fall 3:14)
