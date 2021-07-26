Northern Rodeo Association

Eureka 

Bareback riding: Nathaniel Dearhammer, Bozeman, 69, $711.11.

Saddle bronc riding: Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 149/2, $783.02; LeRoy Eash, Fortine, 80, $598.78; Brand Morgan, McAllister, 77, $460.60; Gavin Nelson, Wibaux, 69, $299.39; Tyler Turco, Missoula, 66, $161.21.

Bull riding: No qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: Timmy Sparing, Helena, 5.1, $878.90; Austin Whitehouse, Helena, 14.1, $672.10; Kolby Bignell, Helena, 14.9, $517.00; Arlan Minue, Sweetgrass, 17.3, $336.05.

Tie-down roping: Kevin Peterson, Dillon, 8.5, $1,094.63; Quinn McQueary, Wolf Creek, 8.6, $837.07; Jackson Stephens, Corvallis, 11.0, $643.90; Coltin Rauch, Essex, 11.3, $418.54; Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 12.4, $112.68; Trace Fuller, Bozeman, 12.4, $112.68.

Team roping: Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, Jackson, 5.5, $1,334.33; Brandon Glumbik/Shane Bessette, Great Falls, 5.7, $1,020.37; Ty St. Goddard/Ryle Whitford, Rexford, 6.4, $784.90; Miles Kobold/Matt Robertson, Manhattan, 7.1, $510.19; Chance Paradis/Rich Carpenter, Kalispell, 7.7, $274.72.

Barrel racing: Kenna McNeill, Polson, 15.63, $1,019.90; Alicia Bird, Cut Bank, 15.65, $837.78; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 15.70, $655.65; Brooke Wilson, Helena, 15.76, $473.53; Maggie Lund, Dillon, 15.82, $291.40; Milee Dailey, Pray, 15.93, $182.13; Alex White, Columbia Falls, 16.00, $109.28.

Breakaway roping: Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 1.9, $1,118.60; Paige Rasmussen, Bozeman, 2.0, $918.85; Meghan McGinley, Bozeman, 3.5, $719.10; Whitney Levine, Wolf Creek, 5.1, $519.35; Mary Heaton, Kalispell, 6.0, $319.60; Kayla Schmiedeke, Stevensville, 12.4, $119.75; Mikayla Fuller, Bozeman, 12.5, $119.85.

Junior barrel racing: Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, 16.14, $311.04; Brielle Zemple, Charlo, 16.26, $233.28; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 16.49, $155.52; Kenzie Kallenburger, Havre, 16.62, $77.76.

Junior breakaway: Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 2.6, $284.16; Royce Levine, Wolf Creek, 2.8, $213.12; Blair Lytle, Ronan, 5.9, $142.08.

Rookie bareback: Leighton LaFromboise, Helena, 63, $144.76; Nathaniel Dearhammer, Bozeman, 61, $108.57.

