Northern Rodeo Association
Deer Lodge
Bareback riding: Bucky McAlpine, Anaconda, 73, $705.00; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 72, $528.75; Sam Peterson, Helena, 71, $352.50; Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 70, $176.25.
Saddle bronc riding: Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 73, $789.60; John Hagen, Helena, 72, $592.20; Brand Morgan, McAllister, 68, $394.80; Tucker Tooke, Ekalaka, 67, $197.40.
Bull riding: Ty Owens, Helena, 74, $695.13.
Steer wrestling: Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 7.9, $838.95; Sam Peterson, Helena, 8.4, $567.52; Kolby Currin, Bozeman, 8.4, $567.52; Cole Detton, Great Falls, 8.8, $320.78; Tyler Houle, Polson, 9.7, $172.73.
Tie-down roping: Carson Stevenson, Hobson, 11.3, $910.86; J Billingsley, Glasgow, 12.8, $696.54; Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 13.6, $535.80; Gavin Beattie, Helena, 13.7, $348.27; Jason Wilson, Lewistown, 14.0, $187.53.
Team roping: Cody Tew/Trae Smith, Georgetown, 5.1, $862.92; Dustin Datisman/Josh Harris, Ronan, 5.6, $659.88; Brad Yerian/Brandon Yerian, Corvallis, 6.0, $507.60; Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 6.1, $329.94; Kade Taylor/Tim Garrison, Divide, 6.3, $177.66.
Barrel racing: Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 17.79, $817.80; Gayleen Malone, Pray, 18.20, $676.80; Chalee Harms, Miles City, 18.24; $535.80; Brooke Wilson, Helena, 18.26, $394.80; Bella Fossum, Billings, 18.32, $253.80; Alicia Bird, Cut Bank, 18.40, $141.00.
Ladies breakaway: Meghan McGinley, Bozeman, 2.6, $778.32; Madison McLaughlin, Corvallis, 2.6, $778.32; Celie Salmond, Choteau, 2.6, $778.32; Hallie Sohr, Ronan, 3.5, $439.92; Hailey Garrison, Glen, 3.9, $270.72; Delaney Scafani, Whitehall, 4.3, $169.20; Payton Levine,Wolf Creek, 4.7, $101.52; Murphy Gaasch, Dillon, 5.0, $67.68.
Junior barrels: Shaylee Broere, Dell, 18.64, $201.60; Payton Levine, Wolf creek, 18.67, $151.20; Paige Johnston, Polson, 18.76, $100.80; Trulee Bolland, Corvallis, 18.81, $50.40.
Junior breakaway: Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 2.0, $240.00; Mitch Detton, Great Falls, 2.7, $180.00; Bailey Billingsley, Glasgow, 4.0, $120.00; Paige Johnston, Polson, 4.7, $60.00.
Rookie bareback: Nathaniel Dearhamer, Bozeman, 62, $54.52.
Rookie saddle bronc: Parker Mothershead, Joliet, 65, $54.52.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.