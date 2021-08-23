Northern Rodeo Association

Deer Lodge

Bareback riding: Bucky McAlpine, Anaconda, 73, $705.00; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 72, $528.75; Sam Peterson, Helena, 71, $352.50; Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 70, $176.25.

Saddle bronc riding: Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 73, $789.60; John Hagen, Helena, 72, $592.20; Brand Morgan, McAllister, 68, $394.80; Tucker Tooke, Ekalaka, 67, $197.40.

Bull riding: Ty Owens, Helena, 74, $695.13.

Steer wrestling: Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 7.9, $838.95; Sam Peterson, Helena, 8.4, $567.52; Kolby Currin, Bozeman, 8.4, $567.52; Cole Detton, Great Falls, 8.8, $320.78; Tyler Houle, Polson, 9.7, $172.73.

Tie-down roping: Carson Stevenson, Hobson, 11.3, $910.86; J Billingsley, Glasgow, 12.8, $696.54; Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 13.6, $535.80; Gavin Beattie, Helena, 13.7, $348.27; Jason Wilson, Lewistown, 14.0, $187.53.

Team roping: Cody Tew/Trae Smith, Georgetown, 5.1, $862.92; Dustin Datisman/Josh Harris, Ronan, 5.6, $659.88; Brad Yerian/Brandon Yerian, Corvallis, 6.0, $507.60; Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 6.1, $329.94; Kade Taylor/Tim Garrison, Divide, 6.3, $177.66.

Barrel racing: Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 17.79, $817.80; Gayleen Malone, Pray, 18.20, $676.80; Chalee Harms, Miles City, 18.24; $535.80; Brooke Wilson, Helena, 18.26, $394.80; Bella Fossum, Billings, 18.32, $253.80; Alicia Bird, Cut Bank, 18.40, $141.00.

Ladies breakaway: Meghan McGinley, Bozeman, 2.6, $778.32; Madison McLaughlin, Corvallis, 2.6, $778.32; Celie Salmond, Choteau, 2.6, $778.32; Hallie Sohr, Ronan, 3.5, $439.92; Hailey Garrison, Glen, 3.9, $270.72; Delaney Scafani, Whitehall, 4.3, $169.20; Payton Levine,Wolf Creek, 4.7, $101.52; Murphy Gaasch, Dillon, 5.0, $67.68.

Junior barrels: Shaylee Broere, Dell, 18.64, $201.60; Payton Levine, Wolf creek, 18.67, $151.20; Paige Johnston, Polson, 18.76, $100.80; Trulee Bolland, Corvallis, 18.81, $50.40.

Junior breakaway: Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 2.0, $240.00; Mitch Detton, Great Falls, 2.7, $180.00; Bailey Billingsley, Glasgow, 4.0, $120.00; Paige Johnston, Polson, 4.7, $60.00.

Rookie bareback: Nathaniel Dearhamer, Bozeman, 62, $54.52.

Rookie saddle bronc: Parker Mothershead, Joliet, 65, $54.52.

