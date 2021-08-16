Northern Rodeo Association

Darby

Bareback: Garrett Goggin, Otter, 84, $761.40; Sam Petersen, Helena, 79. $571.05; Spur Owens, Huntley, 77, $380.70; Will Norstrom, East Helena, 73, $190.35.

Saddle bronc: Kain Stroh, Dickinson, 79, $666.22; Qwint Stroh, Dickinson, 79, $666.22; Cole Trexler, Corvallis, 64, $380.70.

Bull riding: No qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: Jaden Whitman, Belgrade, 7.3, $629.80; Cole Detton, Great Falls, 9.2, $472.35.

Tie-down roping: James Ramirez, Manhattan, 9.8, $831.90; J. Billingsley, Glasgow, 9.8, $831.90; Logan Smith, Deer Lodge, 10.4, $554.60; Ethan Stensrud, Florence, 10.7, $360.49; Gavin Beattie, Helena, 11.3, $194.11.

Team roping: Ian Austifuy/Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 5.4, $966.79; Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, Cody, 5.8, $739.31; Cory Murray/Shane Sorden, Melrose, 5.9, $568.70; Jackson Stephens/Kaehl Berg, Ramsay, 13.8, $369.66; Evan Wagner/Jay Wagner, Whitehall, 17.4, $199.05.

Barrel racing: Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 15.61, $894.88; Abby Knight, Charlo, 15.83, $735.08; Gayleen Malone, Pray, 15.93, $575.28; Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 16.06, $415.48; Bella Fossum, Billings, 16.18, $255.68; Chalee Harms, Miles City, 16.25, $159.80; Paige Pendergast, Stevensville, 16.36, $95.88; Alexis McDonald, Gardiner, 16.41, $63.62.

Breakaway roping: Hailey Burger, Helena, 2.7, $894.88; Murphy Gaasch, Dillon, 2.9, $735.08; Milee Dailey, Pray, 3.6, $575.28; Ashley Keonig, Manhattan, 4.6, $415.48; Kayla Schmiedeke, Stevensville, 5.0, $159.80; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 5.2, $85.88; Paige Rasmussen, Bozeman, 12.4, $63.92.

Junior barrels: Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, 16.07, $240,00; Trulee Boland, Corvallis, 16.27, $180.00; Brielle Zemple, Charlo, 16.38, $120.00; Kenzie Kallenburger, Havre, 16.52, $60.00.

Junior breakaway: Mitch Detton, Great Falls, 3.7, $249.60; Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, 4.1, $187.20; Brennan Harris, Ronan, 7.2, $124.80; Nick McAllister, Hot Springs, 9.2, $62.40.

Rookie bareback: Nathaniel Dearhamer, Bozeman, 56, $277.30.

Twin Bridges

Bareback: Sam Peterson, Helena, 73, $493.50; Will Norstrom, East Helena, 71, $493.50; Spur Owens, Huntley, 73, $493.50; Bucky McAlpine, Anaconda, 56, $164.5.

Saddle bronc: Qwint Stroh, Dickinson, 80, $601.60; Joseph Priebe, Cody, 67, $451.20.

Bull riding: Tanner Theriault, Townsend, 73, $775.03; Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, 68, $592.67.

Steer wrestling: Logan Beattie, Helena, 3.7, $727.09; Kolby Bignell, Helena, 3.9, $556. 01; Walt Anseth, Helena, 4.6, $427.70; Chance Story, Martinsdale, 4.9, $278.01; Kolby Currin, Bozeman, 5.2, $149.70.

Calf roping: Quinn McQueary, Wolf Creek, 10.5, $895.35; Trace Fuller, Bozeman, 10.5, $895.35; Ty Wagner, Midland, 12.0, $596.90; Kevin Peterson, Dillon, 12.2, $387.99; Ty Wilcox, Absarokee, 12.5, $208.92.

Team roping: Brad Robinson/Riley Wilson, Cardston, 6.0, $926.84; Ty Spring/Bode Spring, Bozeman, 7.1, $708.76; Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, Jackson, 9.9, $545.20; Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 10.2, $354.38; Jason Carlson/jake Goddard, Two Dot, 10.3, $190.82.

Barrel racing: Alexis McDonald, Gardiner, 17.87, $1,008.62; Gayleen Malone, Pray, 17.88, $834.72; Abby Knight, Charlo, 17.90, $660.82; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 17.92, $486.92; Tammy Kraus, Belgrade, 18.09, $313.02; Chalee Harms, Miles City, 18.16, $173.90.

Breakaway roping: Mikayla Witter, Helena, 2.8, $1,190.98; Celie Salmond, Choteau, 2.9, $871.96; Hailey Burger, Helena, 2.9, $871.96; Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 3.5, $446.62; Milee Dailey, Pray, 3.5, $446.62; Brooklin Baukol, Clyde Park, 3.7, $212.68; Ashley Koenig, Manhattan, 4.4, $127.61; Hailey Garrison, Glen, 4.8, $85.07.

Junior barrels: Shaylee Broere, Dell, 18.50, $230.40; Trulee Boland, Corvallis, 18.51, $172.80; Raenee Mapston, Belt, 18.76, $86.40; Landyn Hughes, Polson, 18.76, $86.40.

Junior breakaway: Teagan Arnold, Conrad, 2.5, $22.72; Mitch Derron, Great Falls, 2.9, $184.32; Grace Lenhardt, Helena, 3.6, $145.92; Rylee Ogren, Hysham, 5.1, $107.52; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 5.8, $69.12; Royce Levine, Wolf creek, 14.1, $38.40.

