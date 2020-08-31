Rodeo

Northern Rodeo Association

Deer Lodge

Bareback: Calder Peterson, Wise River, 80, $526; Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 75, $395; J2 Bridges, Dillon, 71, $197; Troy Kirkpatrick, Wise River, 71, $197.

Saddle bronc: Alan Gobert, Browning, 82, $639; Tyler Turco, Missoula, 76, $479; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 75, $320; Tyler Friend, Arlee, 73, $160.

Bull riding: Cole Wagner, 79, $696; Wynn Wells, 73, $522; Kyler McDonald, 72, $348.

Steer wrestling: Justin Dahl, 5.1, $459; Kolby Bignell, 7.6, $344; Jackson Stephens, 8.1, $229; Logan Beattie, 9.6, $115.

Tie-down roping: Caleb Berquist, 14.2, $697; Jake Gardner, 14.8, $533; Jesse Medearis, 15.9, $410; Kevin Peterson, 17.6, $266; Chad Johnson, 19.0, $143.

Team roping: Shawn Bessette-Matt Robertson, 9.5, $1,119; Aaron Tsinigine-Kyle Lockett, 10.7, $855; Cory Murray-Shane Sorden, 10.9, $658; Ben Folsom-Ike Folsom, 11.5, $428; Cody Tew-Zachary Schweigert, 11.9, $230.

Barrel racing: Alicia Bird, 31.05, $620; Kaylee Hughes, 31.48, $474; Abby Knight, 31.59, $365; Wendy McCaffree, 31.95, $237; Lara Grover, 32.61, $128.

Ladies breakaway roping: Drew Zipperian, 5.3, $741; Tara Novak, 5.4, $614; Paige Rasmussen, 5.7, $486; Samantha Kerns, 6.1, $294; Stephanie Rollins, 6.1, $294; Callie Otoupalik, 6.2, $128.

Junior barrel racing: Paige Johnson, Arlee, 34.02, $109; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 34.02, $109; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 34.82, $62; Hailey Burger, Helena, 40.14, $31.

Junior breakaway roping: Cash Trexler, 6.2, $163; Hailey Burger, 15.6, $122.

Rookie saddle bronc: Cole Trexler, Corvallis, 62, $107; Ty Owens, Townsend, 52, $80.

