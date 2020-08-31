Rodeo
Northern Rodeo Association
Deer Lodge
Bareback: Calder Peterson, Wise River, 80, $526; Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 75, $395; J2 Bridges, Dillon, 71, $197; Troy Kirkpatrick, Wise River, 71, $197.
Saddle bronc: Alan Gobert, Browning, 82, $639; Tyler Turco, Missoula, 76, $479; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 75, $320; Tyler Friend, Arlee, 73, $160.
Bull riding: Cole Wagner, 79, $696; Wynn Wells, 73, $522; Kyler McDonald, 72, $348.
Steer wrestling: Justin Dahl, 5.1, $459; Kolby Bignell, 7.6, $344; Jackson Stephens, 8.1, $229; Logan Beattie, 9.6, $115.
Tie-down roping: Caleb Berquist, 14.2, $697; Jake Gardner, 14.8, $533; Jesse Medearis, 15.9, $410; Kevin Peterson, 17.6, $266; Chad Johnson, 19.0, $143.
Team roping: Shawn Bessette-Matt Robertson, 9.5, $1,119; Aaron Tsinigine-Kyle Lockett, 10.7, $855; Cory Murray-Shane Sorden, 10.9, $658; Ben Folsom-Ike Folsom, 11.5, $428; Cody Tew-Zachary Schweigert, 11.9, $230.
Barrel racing: Alicia Bird, 31.05, $620; Kaylee Hughes, 31.48, $474; Abby Knight, 31.59, $365; Wendy McCaffree, 31.95, $237; Lara Grover, 32.61, $128.
Ladies breakaway roping: Drew Zipperian, 5.3, $741; Tara Novak, 5.4, $614; Paige Rasmussen, 5.7, $486; Samantha Kerns, 6.1, $294; Stephanie Rollins, 6.1, $294; Callie Otoupalik, 6.2, $128.
Junior barrel racing: Paige Johnson, Arlee, 34.02, $109; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 34.02, $109; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 34.82, $62; Hailey Burger, Helena, 40.14, $31.
Junior breakaway roping: Cash Trexler, 6.2, $163; Hailey Burger, 15.6, $122.
Rookie saddle bronc: Cole Trexler, Corvallis, 62, $107; Ty Owens, Townsend, 52, $80.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.