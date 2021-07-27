Class A State American Legion Baseball Tournament
at Havre
Thursday, July 29
Game 1: Gallatin Valley vs. Glendive, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Belgrade vs. Laurel, 1 p.m.
Game 3: Mission Valley vs. Great Falls, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Glacier vs. Havre, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, noon
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 3 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m., championship
Game 15: if necessary, 45 minutes after Game 14, championship
Notes: The pairings for Game 12 & 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. Also, if three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.
