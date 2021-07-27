Class A State American Legion Baseball Tournament

at Havre

Thursday, July 29

Game 1: Gallatin Valley vs. Glendive, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Belgrade vs. Laurel, 1 p.m.

Game 3: Mission Valley vs. Great Falls, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Glacier vs. Havre, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, noon

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 3 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m., championship

Game 15: if necessary, 45 minutes after Game 14, championship

Notes: The pairings for Game 12 & 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. Also, if three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.

