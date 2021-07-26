Class AA State American Legion Baseball Tournament
at Great Falls
Wednesday, July 28
Game 1: No. 1 Billings Royals, bye
Game 3: No. 5 Billings Scarlets vs. No. 4 Kalispell, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 6 Bozeman vs. No. 3 Helena, 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 7 Great Falls vs. No. 2 Missoula, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Game 5: Game 3 loser has a bye
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 7: Billings Royals vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m., championship
Game 15, if needed, 45 minutes after Game 14, championship
Notes: For Day 4, the pairings for Game 12 & 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. Also, if three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14. The champion and runner-up from state will advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming.
