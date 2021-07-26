Class AA State American Legion Baseball Tournament

at Great Falls

Wednesday, July 28

Game 1: No. 1 Billings Royals, bye

Game 3: No.  5 Billings Scarlets vs. No. 4 Kalispell, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 6 Bozeman vs. No. 3 Helena, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 7 Great Falls vs. No. 2 Missoula, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Game 5: Game 3 loser has a bye

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Billings Royals vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m., championship

Game 15, if needed, 45 minutes after Game 14, championship

Notes: For Day 4, the pairings for Game 12 & 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. Also, if three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14. The champion and runner-up from state will advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming.

