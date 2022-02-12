All-Class State Wrestling Tournament
First Interstate Arena, Billings
Saturday
Boys
Class AA
Team scores: Kalispell Flathead 289, Billings Senior 270, Billings West 199, Butte 175.5, Great Falls 152.5, Helena Capital 110, Billings Skyview 94.5, Belgrade 89, Kalispell Glacier 74.5, Bozeman 69.5, Great Falls CMR 67, Missoula Big Sky 54, Bozeman Gallatin 48, Missoula Sentinel 15, Helena 12.5, Missoula Hellgate 12.
103
Championship: Zach Morse, West, p. Cashton Spolar, Capital, 3:33.
Third place: Davin Naldret, Flathead, p. Tristan Vlasic, Senior, 2:41.
Fifth place: Tristan Blomquist, West, md. Reid Whitlock, Butte, 14-7.
113
Championship: Keyan Hernandez, West, md. Cole Krutzfeldt, Senior, 8-0.
Third place: Logan Younkin, Great Falls CMR, p. Aiden Downing, Flathead, 2:37.
Fifth place: Trey Whitlock, Butte, d. Garrett Bosch, Glacier, 7-4.
120
Championship: Mason Gutenberger, Belgrade, p. Jase Van Pelt, West, 4:30.
Third place: Holden Howe, Senior, p. Kyler Raiha, Butte, 4:00.
Fifth place: Daylan Forchee, Senior, p. Diesel Thompson, Flathead, 1:59.
126
Championship: Carter Schmidt, Belgrade, md. Kale Baumann, Great Falls, 9-0.
Third place: Demetrios Saloaris, Senior, d. Isaac Ayers, Big Sky, 2-1.
Fifth place: Gavin Cotton, Great Falls, d. Karson Pumnea, Butte, 15-8.
132
Championship: Teegan Vasquez, Glacier, p. Idren Peak, Senior, 1:26.
Third place: Hunter Ketchem, Skyview, p. Kip Pumnea, Butte, 5:00.
Fifth place: Raenan Allumbaugh, Flathead, p. Kameron Amende, Gallatin, 2:44.
138
Championship: jesse Aarness, West, d. Jalen Vladic, Senior, 1-0.
Third place: Carson DesRosier, Capotal, p. Asher Kemppainen, Flathead, 2:22.
Fifth place: Talen Barrington, Skyview, d. Timmy Rodriquez, Senior, 2-1.
145
Championship: Fin Nadeau, Flathead, d. Israel Moreno, Big Sky, 5-3.
Third place: Irish Furthmyre, Great Falls, d. Maverick McEwen, Butte, 6-4.
Fifth place: James Roan, Senior, p. Cooper McGovern, Gallatin, 0:51.
152
Championship: Avery Allen, Bozeman, tf. Dylan Block, Great Falls, 15-0
Third place: Calvin Carroll, Great Falls CMR, d. Logan Cole, Senior, 6-2.
Fifth place: Logan Linn, Belgrade, d. Cade Troupe, Flathead, 6-4.
160
Championship: Drake Rhodes, West, p. Gabe Lake, Flathead, 3:07.
Third place: Conner Kovick, Capital, d. AJ LaFurge, Great Falls CMR, 10-6.
Fifth place: Felix Peterson, Gallatin, d. Gavin Vetter, Butte, 11-5.
170
Championship: Paolo Salminen, Skyview, tf. Anders Thompson, Flathead, 17-1.
Third place: Shawn Miller, Senior, p. Cooper Freitag, West, 1:25.
Fifth place: Mason Doran, Flathead, d. Riley Downey, Butte, 4-3.
182
Championship: Mason Christian, Butte, d. Noah Poe-Hatten, Flathead, 3-2
Third place: Gavin Millard, Bozeman, p. Chris Garcia, West, 4:20.
Fifth place: Sawyer Troupe, Flathead, p. Aiden Krause, Glacier, 4:56.
205
Championship: Brendan Lockart, Great Falls, p. Chase Young, Flathead, 2:59.
Third place: Dillen Barrington, Skyview, d. Charlie Desmarais, Senior, 2-1.
Fifth place: Xaden Cunningham, Belgrade, d. Hunter Curtiss, Big Sky, 11-4.
285
Championship: Talon Marsh, Capital, p. Raven Hensley, Great Falls, 1;50.
Third place: Hudson Weins, Bozeman, p. Maxx Lee, Senior, 1:33.
Fifth place: Forest Howell, Flathead, d. Layne Cooney, Hellgate, 8-6.
Class A
Team scores: Sidney 210.5, Havre 147.5, Miles City 142, Laurel 141.5, Frenchtown 140, Ronan 110, Livingston 109.5, Columbia Falls 91, Libby 74, Hardin 71.5, Glendive 69, Dillon 59.5, Lewistown 59, Browning 42, Lockwood 36.5, Billings Central 31, Hamilton 28, Corvallis 26, Whitefish 24, Polson 17, East Helena 6, Stevensville 4, Butte Central 1.
103
Championship: Elijah Nose, Laurel, p. Isaac Stewart, Frenchtown, 4:46.
Third place: Gordon Knapp, Sidney, p. Caleb Smith, Miles City, 2:22.
Fifth place: Ryley Knutson, Polson, p. Pita Fish, Browning, 1:37.
113
Championship: Reece Graves, Sidney, p. Ridge Cole, Ronan, 4:30.
Third place: Dalton Hinebauch, Lockwood, d. Ryder Hanson, Frenchtown, SV-1 8-6.
Fifth place: Xavier Reatz, Libby, p. Tristan Swanson, Glendive, 3:47.
120
Championship: Isaac Beardsley, Miles City, p. Landree Aurund, Whitefish, 1:42.
Third place: Austin Berry, Glendive, p. Hunter Barnes, Dillon, 4:39.
Fifth place: Carson Harris, Havre, d. Beau Cantreraz, Lockwood, 6-5.
126
Championship: Owen Lonski, Sidney, d. Noah Huffaker, Dillon, 11-6.
Third place: Koy McAllister, Ronan, p. Colter Fleming, Livingston, 3:51.
Fifth place: Ben Carlsen, Sidney, p. Blake Hoerner, Columbia Falls, 2:54.
132
Championship: Ashton Ulschak, Laurel, p. Kason Olson, Lewistown, 2:14.
Third place: Gage McGillvray, Livingston, d. Jesse Anson, Hamilton, 11-6.
Fifth place: Chris Rathjen, Columbia Falls, p. Kaden Wise, Sidney, 4:51.
138
Championship: Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls, d. Currey Brown, Miles City, 8-4.
Third place: Sean Mehling, Hardin, d. Tristian Stygles, Havre, 7-5.
Fifth place: Jason Davis, Corvallis, injury default over Trae DeSaveur, Livingston.
145
Championship: Zander Dean, Sidney, d. Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston, 2-1.
Third place: Cody Harrington, Glendive, d. Landon Bishop, Ronan, 7-2.
Fifth place: Reinhardt Bold, Havre, p. Andrew Carmody, Hamilton, 2:55.
152
Championship: Zander Burnison, Sidney, d. Gavin McLean, Frenchtown, 9-4.
Third place: Riley Peninger, Havre, p. Owen Younger, Laurel, 2:39.
Fifth place: Caleb Cheff, Ronan, d. Tate Hanson, Dillon, SV-1 5-3.
160
Championship: Aden Graves, Sidney, md. Wyatt Elam, Lewistown, 8-0.
Third place: Kadyen Howe, Hardin, md. Smokey Stoker, Frenchtown, 15-4.
Fifth place: Kendall Pleninger, Havre, p. Beau Mares, Laurel, 0:36.
170
Championship: Orion Thivierge, Havre, p. Grady Nelson, Sidney, 0:48.
Third place: Camden Johnson, Laurel, md. Easton DeJong, Miles City, 12-3.
Fifth place: Tristan Fisher, Ronan, d. Brandon Role, Columbia Falls, 5-4.
182
Championship: Jace DeShazer, Libby, p. Cade Gubler, Livingston, 1:34.
Third place: Cole Younger, Laurel, d. Noah Rausch, Frenchtown, 5-3.
Fifth place: Kale VanCampen, Havre, d. Cody Todd, Billings Central, 3-0.
205
Championship: Dante Pallone, Hardin, md. Brendyn Whiteman, Browning, 18-7.
Third place: Lyom Bullard, Livingston, d. Jeff Boyce, Lewistown, 5-1.
Fifth place: Randy Tommerup, Havre, d. Pierce Caplette, Havre, 6-2.
285
Championship: Gabe Walker, Miles City, p. Holden Meged, Miles City, 5:44.
Third place: Philip Herald, Frenchtown, p. Aydan Williamson, Libby, 1:49.
Fifth place: Max Morency, Ronan, d. Seth Benge, Billings Central, SV-1 3-1.
Class B-C
Team scores: Huntley Project 192, Cut Bank 113, Jefferson 112.5, Glasgow 100, Circle 86, Three Forks 83.5, Colstrip 79.5, Columbus 74.5, Thompson Falls 61, Fort Benton 51, Cascade 48, Anaconda 45, Eureka 44, Choteau 41.5, Shepherd 40, Simms 39.5, Superior-Alberton 39.5, Whitehall 37, Poplar 36.5, Fairfield 36, Malta 36, Florence 35, Bigfork 34, Conrad 32.5, Baker 31.5, Chinook 30.5, Plains 28, Wolf Point 24, Townsend 21, St. Ignatius 19, Red Lodge 15, Fodsyth 13, Manhattan 9, Broadus 8, Arlee 1, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 0, Custer-Hysham 0, Harlem 0, Roundup 0, Valier 0, White Sulphur Springs 0.
103
Championship: Cole Rogers, Three Forks, p. Nate Blodnick, Anaconda, 3:38.
Third place: Baylor Burton, Project, p. Traic Fainter, Bigfork, 3:44.
Fifth place: Blake Lancaster, Eureka, p. Aiden Walkowiak, Red Lodge, 0:59.
113
Championship: Brayden Linville, Three Forks, d. Jake Kuka, Glasgow, 6-3.
Third place: Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson, md. Payne Reilly, Forsyth, 11-2.
Fifth place: Leo Anderson, Jefferson, p. Trevor O'Hara, Fort Benton, 3:33.
120
Championship: Gavin Nedens, Project, d. Riley Davis, Baker, TB-1 2-1.
Third place: Steven Schubarth, Simms, md. Guy Williams, Columbus, 14-0.
Fifth place: Jase Frederick, Poplar, p. Dayton Brown, Jefferson, 1:46.
126
Championship: Cooper Lane, Project, p. Langdon Smith, Shepherd, 3;16.
Third place: Cameron Mikesell, Jefferson, d. Dayne Sullivan, Simms, 3-2.
Fifth place: Decker Milender, Superior-Alberton, d. Nate Wadlow, Cascade, 13-7.
132
Championship: Tugg Taylor, Circle, d. Cooper Cook, Columbus, 2-1.
Third place: Alex Wahl, Cut Bank, d. Miguel Ramos, Fairfield, 7-3.
Fifth place: Ty Borge, Colstrip, d. Tristan Sydensticker, Cut Bank, 10-3.
138
Championship: David Schulze, Plains, d. Tyler Niles, Shepherd, 5-4.
Third place: Dylan Kamps, Three Forks, d. Bryson Bartelson, Circle, 7-1.
Fifth place: Kanon Branch, Cut Bank, won by forfeit over Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda.
145
Championship: Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls, p. Brady Ellison, Columbus, 4:54.
Third place: Roper Mycke, Conrad, md. Mathew Larson, Cut Bank, 11-2.
Fifth place: John Armstrong, Jefferson, d. Grady Schmidt, Project, SV-1 4-2.
152
Championship: Canyon Casterline, Circle, d. Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls, 12-5.
Third place: Jaron Taylor, Circle, p. Adyn Meinzen, Florence, 1:46.
Fifth place: Riley Richtmyer, Townsend, d. Ian Willoughby, Colstrip, 6-2.
160
Championship: Zach Valdez, Colstrip, d. Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall, 13-6.
Third place: Garrett Sholley, Project, d. Devon Nesbitt, Glasgow, 3-0.
Fifth place: Zach Cox, Colstrip, d. Perseverance Bechtold, Choteau, 8-2.
170
Championship: Tyler Schoen, Chinook, d. Wylee Lindeen, Project, 7-2.
Third place: Samien Nesbitt, Glasgow, d. Brady Armstrong, Jefferson, 8-1.
Fifth place: Canyon Sargent, St. Ignatius, p. Cyrus Richardson, Manhattan, 3:36.
182
Championship: Austin Vanek, Cut Bank, p. Camryn Mears, Malta, 1:25.
Third place: William Loveridge, Project, p. Garrett Buckalew, Colstrip, 2:58.
Fifth place: Connor Sawyer, Cascade, d. Silas Acker, Superior-Alberton, 12-10.
205
Championship: Kyler Hallock, Glasgow, d. Mason Garfield, Wolf Point, 8-3.
Third place: Stran Selman, Project, d. Johnny Fehr, Eureka, 7-0.
Fifth place: Luke Mako, Florence, md. Carter Woodson, Superior-Alberton, 17-3.
285
Championship: Brock Hanford, Fort Benton, p. Caden Crowell, Cascade, 5:35.
Third place: Jacob Berger, Poplar, d. Carter Morgan, Choteau, 9-7.
Fifth place: Jeremy Gallagher, Cut Bank, d. Leo Scafani, Whitehall, SV-1 5-3.
Girls
Team scores: Kalispell Flathead 205, Billings Senior 157, Billings Skyview 115.5, Kalispell Glacier 90, Poplar 88, Butte 81, Bozeman Gallatin 71, Plains 69, Belgrade 65, Ronan 64, Miles City 62, Cut Bank 59, Billings West 53, Simms 49, Baker 46, Frenchtown 43, Cascade 42, Dillon 40, East Helena 39, Lewistown 38, Livingston 37, Columbus 36, Huntley Project 32, Deer Lodge 32, Hamilton 30, White Sulphur Springs 30, Great Falls 29, Bozeman 27, Havre 26, Corvallis 25, Harlem 22, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 21, Red Lodge 21, Anaconda 19, Custer-Hysham 19, Valer 18, Choteau 15, Missoula Hellgate 13, Missoula Big Sky 12, Shepherd 11, Browning 10, Chinook 10, Lockwood 6, Laurel 5, Circle 4, Glendive 4, Hardin 4, Manhattan 3, Colstrip 0, Florence 0, Glasgow 0, Heart Butte 0, Polson 0, Shelby 0, Thompson Falls 0, Helena minus-1.
103
Championship: Angelina Escarcega, Poplar, p. Brooke Yeaton, Glacier, 3:50.
Third place: Harley Wade, Simms, p. Kiera Davis, Corvallis, 2:41.
Fifth place: Rebecca Birdwell, Lewistown, p. Saellah Hugs, Tonan, 1:44.
113
Championship: Jazmin Gorder, Poplar, p. Lily Grismer, Cascade, 5:55.
Third place: Kaylin Taylor, Great Falls, d. Hannah Hurst, Hamilton, 10-4.
Fifth place: Robin Leidholt, Miles City, d. Cora Pesanti, Anaconda, 4-2.
120
Championship: Hania Halverson, Flathead, p. Kela Kary, Sidney, 0:55.
Third place: Brynn Brower, Skyview, p. Karidda Afrank, Baker, 3:28.
Fifth place: Savannah Riggin, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, p. Bella Arriaga, Flathead, 3:43.
126
Championship: Amaiya Kirn, Sidney, p. Lily Schultz, Gallatin, 2:41.
Third place: Lily McMahon, Flathead, d. Taylor Angle, Plains, 4-2.
Fifth place: Bella Hernandez, West, d. Lilo Schubarth, Simms, 4-2.
132
Championship: Jessica Gubler, Livingston, p. Brynn Courville, Plains, 1;58.
Third place: Evija Cagle, Skyview, d. Katie Dolence, Ronan, 6-4.
Fifth place: Trinity Barrus, Custer-Hysham, p. Lily Conover, Flathead, 1:58.
138
Championship: Mariah Wahl, Cut Bank, d. Makenzee Neal, West, 2-0.
Third place: Simah Anson, Dillon, p. Maria Matosich, Gallatin, 2:56.
Fifth place: Alivia Rinehart, Flathead, p. Chloe Houlihan, Frenchtown, 2:49.
145
Championship: Gretchen Donally, Project, d. Kya Gilmore, Miles City, 8-5.
Third place: Gracy Jones, Senior, d. Dakota Peteresen, East Helena, 9-6.
Fifth place: Precious Keiser, Poplar, p. Libby Clagg, East Helena, 3:49.
152
Championship: Kendal Tucker, Senior, p. Lillian MacDonald, Plains, 3:17.
Third place: Lexi Lunceford, Deer Lodge, p. Chi Gushi, Belgrade, 1:56.
Fifth place: Kale Maxwell, Lewistown, p. Abby Zickefoose, Choteau, 1:50.
170
Championship: Cabry Taylor, White Sulphur Springs, d. KyLee Lindsey, Belgrade, 7-3.
Third place: Rylee Kogolshak, Senior, p. Hannah Monroe, Valier, 2:36.
Fifth place: Matteah Jones, Bozeman, p. Audrey Goodsell, Glacier, 0:36.
205
Championship: Kassidee Savaria, Skyview, p. Tirza Two-Teeth, Ronan, 1:53.
Third place: Hayla Hoffman, Butte, d. Aliyah Stiffarm, Havre, TB-1 6-5.
Fifth place: Lucille Libby, Flathead, p. Celia Jaeger, Senior, 1:54.
285
Championship: Kali Hood, Columbus, p. Haylee Fetters, Cut Bank, 1:02.
Third place: Alliyah Stevens, Flathead, p. Makenna Bazo, Butte, 1:30.
Fifth place: Boston Howell, Flathead, p. Sky Smith, Cascade, 4:39.
