Volleyball honors team
Class B state tournament
MVP: Makenna Bushman, Sr., Joliet.
First team: Makenna Bushman, Sr., Joliet; Macee Murphy, Jr., Huntley Project; Skyler Wright, Sr., Joliet; Josie Hasler, Jr., Huntley Project; Merrin Schwend, Sr., Joliet; Christine Funk, Sr., Choteau; Ellie Lee, Sr., Choteau.
Second team: Josee Krum, Sr., Huntley Project; Kyelynne Coombe, Jr., Joliet; Emma Gunderson, Jr., Choteau; Chelsea DeBeau, So., Joliet; Baily Egan, Jr., Colstrip; Greta Peterson, Jr., Huntley Project; Addison Casterline, Sr., Colstrip.
Honorable mention: Aubrey Tuss, Sr., Anaconda; Cearra Oblander, Jr., Huntley Project; Kyler Bake, Sr., Fairfield; Briana Puyear, Sr., Anaconda; Kirra Ban, Fr., Huntley Project; Soren Cummings, Sr., Choteau; Kylia Kliner, Sr., Joliet.
