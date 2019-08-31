Voyagers 8, Mustangs 7

(Saturday)

Billings    Great Falls    
 abrhbi abrhbi
McAfee 2b 4230Weaver cf 4100
Cotton cf 5110Maldonado ss 4000
Ruiz 3b 5232Curbelo dh 5440
Yang dh 4120Mieses rf 5200
Ozuna rf 5023Delgado 3b 4123
Seminati 1b 5020Abbott 1b 4012
Wolforth lf 4100Gonzalez c 3012
Martinez c 5021Comas lf 4021
Reyes ss 4010Rivera 2b 4000
          
          
          
Totals 417166Totals 378108
Billings311 101 000 
Great Falls202 020 002 

E: Reyes 2 (5), McAfee (6), Martinez (3). DP: Great Falls 2. LOB: Billings 10, Great Falls 8. 2B: McAfee (10), Yang (9). SB: Cotton (8). S: Maldonado.

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Carreno   354013
Koch   222203
Raby   200002
Dunne   100002
Peguero (L,1-3)   0.232200
         
Great Falls      
Metzdorf   264312
Roper   352105
Pawelczyk   121111
Patel   220003
Peralta (W,2-1)   110001
         

WP: Koch 2, Roper. BK:  Roper. T: 3;15. A: 1,379.

