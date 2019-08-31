Voyagers 8, Mustangs 7
(Saturday)
|Billings
|Great Falls
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McAfee 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Weaver cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cotton cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Maldonado ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Curbelo dh
|5
|4
|4
|0
|Yang dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mieses rf
|5
|2
|0
|0
|Ozuna rf
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Delgado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Seminati 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Abbott 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Wolforth lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Gonzalez c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Martinez c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Comas lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rivera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|7
|16
|6
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|Billings
|311
|101
|000
|—
|7
|Great Falls
|202
|020
|002
|—
|8
E: Reyes 2 (5), McAfee (6), Martinez (3). DP: Great Falls 2. LOB: Billings 10, Great Falls 8. 2B: McAfee (10), Yang (9). SB: Cotton (8). S: Maldonado.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Billings
|Carreno
|3
|5
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Koch
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Raby
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dunne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peguero (L,1-3)
|0.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Great Falls
|Metzdorf
|2
|6
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Roper
|3
|5
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Pawelczyk
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Patel
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Peralta (W,2-1)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP: Koch 2, Roper. BK: Roper. T: 3;15. A: 1,379.
