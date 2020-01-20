Women's basketball
Alaska Anchorage 80, MSU Billings 33
(Saturday)
|MSU Billings
|5
|14
|0
|14
|—
|33
|Alaska Anchorage
|28
|14
|23
|15
|—
|80
Montana State Billings (9-8, 4-4): Taryn Shelley 6, Taylor Cunningham 3, Jeanann Lemelin 3, Emily St. John 5, Shayla Montague 3, Addison Gardner 4, Janessa Williams 2, Tylee Manuel 7.
Alaska Anchorage (18-1, 8-0): Tennae Voliva 7, Yazmeen Goo 8, Safiyyah Yasin 5, Jahnna Hajdukovich 7, Sala Langi 7, Nicole Pinckney 9, Lauren Johnson 16, Stephanie Jackson 9, Sierra Tate 2, Amelia Motz 2, Kimani Fernandez 2, Rachel Ingram 6.
