Women's basketball

Bismarck St. 84, Dawson 66

Bismarck St.18 16 20 30 84 
Dawson19 10 21 16 66 

Bismarck State: Lauren Koski 6, McKenzie Johnson 3, Trae Murray 10, Courtney Olson 20, Amber Stevahn 36, Olivia Whitney 2, Hope Lindgren 1, Emma Marion 6.

Dawson: Tamiya Francis 11, Ashley Orozco 24, Mar Marata Crespo 2, Ashya Klopfenstein 15, Kitawna Little Light 3, Ervianne Cly 6, Cheryl Aubou 4, Dymitrea Finley 1.

 

