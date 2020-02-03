Women's basketball
Bismarck St. 84, Dawson 66
|Bismarck St.
|18
|16
|20
|30
|—
|84
|Dawson
|19
|10
|21
|16
|—
|66
Bismarck State: Lauren Koski 6, McKenzie Johnson 3, Trae Murray 10, Courtney Olson 20, Amber Stevahn 36, Olivia Whitney 2, Hope Lindgren 1, Emma Marion 6.
Dawson: Tamiya Francis 11, Ashley Orozco 24, Mar Marata Crespo 2, Ashya Klopfenstein 15, Kitawna Little Light 3, Ervianne Cly 6, Cheryl Aubou 4, Dymitrea Finley 1.
