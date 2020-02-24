Women's basketball

Bismarck St. 91, Dawson 76

(Sunday)

Dawson25 18 19 14 76 
Bismarck18 22 35 16 91 

Dawson Community College (7-7, 15-16): Tamiya Francis 27, Ashley Orozco 9, Megan Linbo 6, Arena Plenty 6, Ashya Klopfenstein 19, Mar Marata Crespo 1, Haley Olson 5, Kitawna little Light 3.

Bismarck State: Lauren Koski 9, Trae Murray 15, Sydney Andersen 6, Courtney Olson 23, Amber Stevahn 23, Olivia Winfred 2, McKenzie Johnson 12, Emma Marion 1.

United Tribes 73, Miles CC 63

(Sunday)

Miles13 19 19 12 63 
United Tribes 14 12 2522 73 

Miles Community College (10-4, 18-12): Binta Salawu 22, Olyvia Pacheco 6, Claire Borot 12, Ekaterina Golovkina 15, KP Hoffman 8.

United Tribes: Karissa DuShane 12, Jasmyne Two Moons 6, Hannah Golus 9, LaTosha Thunderhawk 24, Kierra Johnson 15, Amryn Brown 7.

 

