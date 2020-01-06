Women's basketball

Rocky Mountain 78, Yellowstone Christian 31

YCC11 31 
RMC2225 16 15 78 

Yellowstone Christian: Majesty Pelletier 4, Gabby Worley 4, Molly Lundby 3, Aleita Amparan 16, Hanna Hayes 4.

Rocky Mountain College (10-3): Mackenzie Dethman 8, Markaela Francis 15, Keahi-lele Roy 6, Kloie Thatcher 4, Antuanisha Wright 4, Destinee Pointer 24, Leah Gannon 4, Shiloh McCormick 9, Olivia James 4.

 

