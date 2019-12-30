Women's basketball
MSU 72, N. Arizona 64
|MSU
|16
|14
|27
|15
|—
|72
|NAU
|16
|8
|17
|23
|—
|64
Montana State (2-0, 6-5): Martha Kuderer 5, Madeline Smith 8, Fallyn Freije 20, Darian White 15, Oliana Squires 13, Tori Martell 5, Blaire Braxton 1, Madison Jackson 5.
Northern Arizona (0-2, 3-8): Khiarica Rasheed 23, Nina Radford 11, Caitlin Malvar 5, Jacey Bailey 4, Lauren Orndoff 11, Morgan Gary 5, Emily Rodabaugh 2, Brianna Lehew 2, Ajai Simmons 1.
Montana 64, Sac. State 60
|Montana
|18
|16
|15
|15
|—
|64
|Sac. State
|17
|9
|17
|17
|—
|60
Montana (2-0, 7-4): Abby Anderson 20, Emma Stockholm 21, Sophia Stiles 11, Gabi Harrington 6, Mckenzie Johnston 2, Kylie Frohlich 2, Jamie Pickens 2.
Sacramento State (0-2, 2-9): Kennedy Nicholas 8, Camariah King 18, Gabi Bade 6, Summer Menke 14, Kennedy Burks 2, Milee Enger 4, Jakira Wilson 3, Tiana Johnson 4, Jordan Olivares 1.
