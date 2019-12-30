Women's basketball

MSU 72, N. Arizona 64

MSU16 14 27 15 72 
NAU16 17 23 64 

Montana State (2-0, 6-5): Martha Kuderer 5, Madeline Smith 8, Fallyn Freije 20, Darian White 15, Oliana Squires 13, Tori Martell 5, Blaire Braxton 1, Madison Jackson 5.

Northern Arizona (0-2, 3-8): Khiarica Rasheed 23, Nina Radford 11, Caitlin Malvar 5, Jacey Bailey 4, Lauren Orndoff 11, Morgan Gary 5, Emily Rodabaugh 2, Brianna Lehew 2, Ajai Simmons 1.

Montana 64, Sac. State 60

Montana18 16 15 15 64 
Sac. State17 17 17 60 

Montana (2-0, 7-4): Abby Anderson 20, Emma Stockholm 21, Sophia Stiles 11, Gabi Harrington 6, Mckenzie Johnston 2, Kylie Frohlich 2, Jamie Pickens 2.

Sacramento State (0-2, 2-9): Kennedy Nicholas 8, Camariah King 18, Gabi Bade 6, Summer Menke 14, Kennedy Burks 2, Milee Enger 4, Jakira Wilson 3, Tiana Johnson 4, Jordan Olivares 1.

 

