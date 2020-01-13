Women's basketball

Portland St. 78, Montana 65

Montana13 22 21 65 
PSU17 22 13 26 78 

Montana (9-6, 4-2): Abby Anderson 8, Emma Stockholm 2, Sophia Stiles 2, Gabi Harrington 7, Mckenzie Johnston 16, Taylor Goligoski 7, Jamie Pickens 6, Madi Schoening 15, Kylie Frohlich 2.

Portland State (9-7, 3-3): Jordan Stotler 12, Tatiana Streun 30, Kylie Jimenez 10, Belle Frazier 13, Desirae Hansen 7, Cassidy Gardner 4, Labrea Denson 2.

Lake Region 78, Dawson 76

(Sunday)

Lake Region17 26 23 12 78 
Dawson20 20 12 24 76 

Lake Region: Maddy Leaf 6, Stephanie Miller 16, Jordyn Worley 10, Hailey Hewitt 6, Jadyn Pollert 12, Kayla Byrne 21, Averi Ziegler 5, Makaila Popata Sione 2.

Dawson Community College: Tamiya Francis 8, Ashley Orozco 19, Haley Olson 14, Arena Plenty 7, Ashya Klopfenstein 11, Kitawna Little Light 3, Marata Crespo 2, Megan Lindbo 2, Ervianne Cly 10.

Miles CC 63, NDSCS 59

(Sunday)

NDSCS    59 
Miles CC    63 

NDSCS (1-1, 14-3): Kate Carlson 17.

Miles Community College (2-0, 10-8): Claire Borot 19, Binta Salawu 18.

 

