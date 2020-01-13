Women's basketball
Portland St. 78, Montana 65
|Montana
|13
|9
|22
|21
|—
|65
|PSU
|17
|22
|13
|26
|—
|78
Montana (9-6, 4-2): Abby Anderson 8, Emma Stockholm 2, Sophia Stiles 2, Gabi Harrington 7, Mckenzie Johnston 16, Taylor Goligoski 7, Jamie Pickens 6, Madi Schoening 15, Kylie Frohlich 2.
Portland State (9-7, 3-3): Jordan Stotler 12, Tatiana Streun 30, Kylie Jimenez 10, Belle Frazier 13, Desirae Hansen 7, Cassidy Gardner 4, Labrea Denson 2.
Lake Region 78, Dawson 76
(Sunday)
|Lake Region
|17
|26
|23
|12
|—
|78
|Dawson
|20
|20
|12
|24
|—
|76
Lake Region: Maddy Leaf 6, Stephanie Miller 16, Jordyn Worley 10, Hailey Hewitt 6, Jadyn Pollert 12, Kayla Byrne 21, Averi Ziegler 5, Makaila Popata Sione 2.
Dawson Community College: Tamiya Francis 8, Ashley Orozco 19, Haley Olson 14, Arena Plenty 7, Ashya Klopfenstein 11, Kitawna Little Light 3, Marata Crespo 2, Megan Lindbo 2, Ervianne Cly 10.
Miles CC 63, NDSCS 59
(Sunday)
|NDSCS
|—
|59
|Miles CC
|—
|63
NDSCS (1-1, 14-3): Kate Carlson 17.
Miles Community College (2-0, 10-8): Claire Borot 19, Binta Salawu 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.