Women's basketball
Dawson 68, Dakota College 60
(Sunday)
|Dakota College
|20
|8
|15
|17
|—
|60
|Dawson
|10
|19
|22
|17
|—
|68
Dakota College at Bottineau: Sydnie Nelson 10, Taylor Keplin 21, Jayla Howard 7, Trinity Goggles 9, Lauren Gangl 9, Melayna Four Bear 3, Morgan Reiser 1.
Dawson Community College: Kitawna Little Light 3, Ashley Orozco 17, Megan Lindbo 2, Ervianne Cly 1, Ashya Klopfenstein 18, Tamiya Francis 8, Mar Marata Crespo 4, Haley Olson 11, Arena Plenty 4.
Miles CC 78, Williston State 39
(Sunday)
|Williston
|10
|10
|7
|12
|—
|39
|Miles CC
|13
|28
|25
|12
|—
|78
Williston State: Jordan Kulczyk 8, Eliska Michalcikova 8, Laia Balcells Niubo 2, Rylee Conlan 5, Grace Lupumba 5, Gabriella Capasso 11.
Miles Community College (4-0, 12-8): Binta Salawu 18, Claire Borot 17, Lili Long 11, KP Hoffman 10, Olyvia Pacheco 10, Anna Boone 3, Jazmyn Kellogg 7, Dana Youngberg 2.
