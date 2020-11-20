Women's basketball

Carroll 92, Dickinson State 57

DSU10 17 10 20 57 
Carroll30 20 22 20 92 

Dickinson State: Lilly Kelley 7, Abby Johnson 5, Loryn Schoelerman 2, Ashlie Watts 14, Courtney Olson 20, Mackenzi Reed 2, Dakota Dosch 2, Melissa Martinez 3, Sunshine Vicente 2.

Carroll College: Jamie Pickens 7, Jaidyn Lyman 3, Danielle Wagner 15, Christine Denny 13, Sienna Swannack 12, Rakiah Grende 2, Maddie Geritz 17, Genesis Wilkinson 5, Erica Nessan 2, Kyle Olson 7, Kamden Hilborn 7, Molly McDermott 2.

 

