Women's basketball
Carroll 92, Dickinson State 57
|DSU
|10
|17
|10
|20
|—
|57
|Carroll
|30
|20
|22
|20
|—
|92
Dickinson State: Lilly Kelley 7, Abby Johnson 5, Loryn Schoelerman 2, Ashlie Watts 14, Courtney Olson 20, Mackenzi Reed 2, Dakota Dosch 2, Melissa Martinez 3, Sunshine Vicente 2.
Carroll College: Jamie Pickens 7, Jaidyn Lyman 3, Danielle Wagner 15, Christine Denny 13, Sienna Swannack 12, Rakiah Grende 2, Maddie Geritz 17, Genesis Wilkinson 5, Erica Nessan 2, Kyle Olson 7, Kamden Hilborn 7, Molly McDermott 2.
