World of Outlaws
NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
at Big Sky Speedway
Saturday
Feature (35 laps): David Gravel, Logan Schuchart, Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brad Sweet, Daryn Pittman, Ian Madsen, Shane Stewart, Kraig Kinser, Carson Macedo, Jason Sides, Brent Marks, Jacob Allen, Trever Kirkland, Kelly Miller, Mindy McCune, Damon McCune, Travis Reber, Mitchell Burns, Jay Burns, Mike Manwill.
The World of Outlaws race at Big Sky Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Lap leaders: Logan Schuchart 1-19, David Gravel 20-35.
KSE Hard Charger Award: Daryn Pittman.
Qualifying: Donny Schatz, Ian Madsen, Carson Macedo, Jacob Allen, Jason Sides, Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, David Gravel, Shane Stewart, Daryn Pittman, Brad Sweet, Brent Marks, Kraig Kinser, Trever Kirkland, Kelly Miller, Travis Reber, Mindy McCune, Mitchell Burns, Damon McCune, Jay Burns, Mike Manwill.
