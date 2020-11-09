Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Margaret Bauers 197-533; Blaine Dahle 268, Kurt Davey 683

Fireside Embers: Bethany Haan 199, Julie Surrell-Stops 521; Jacob Haan 267-645

Sunday Nite Mixed: Nicole Re 196-488; Dayton Willoughby 248-679

Early Risers: Amy Lumpkin 169-488; Kevin Stiles 246-645

Fireside Seniors: Marge Humphrey 176, Dee McGranahan 494; Ace Barcus 240-622

Drifter: Craig Nickel 267, Troy Johannessen 664

Tuesday Firesiders: Rhonda McJunkin 181-511

Sojourners: Juli Peden 188, Carolyn Cook 514

Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 208-576; Mike Brophy 244-670

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Jamie Weed 213-558; Joe Lester 239, Tate Getchell 674

Harmonizers: Mona Kramer 183-493

Jubilee Seniors: Carolyn Cook 201-516; Dennis Mitchell 229-554

Six Shooters: Donna Treptow 182, Kathy Strum 499

Plaza: Sandy Persoma 199-520

Fireball: Dale Matthaes 257, Tom Shea 257-701

Sportsman: Tate Getchell 279, Garrett Heywood 734

T.G.I.F.: Jana Waters 180-485; Mark Hayashi 231-629

Fireside Lanes Youth Leagues

Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 180 game; Boys 12 & Up – Brek Strobel 238, Diylon Seymour 631; Girls 11 & Under – Maliyah Walks 148, Marianna Barbero 361

Balls of Fire: Girls 12 & Up – Makalyn Jordan 132-379; Boys 12 & Up – Carl Dixon 253-522; Girls 11 & Under – Ellyanna Hale 193-495; Boys 11 & Under – Owen Andrews 119-302

Spitfire: Girls 12 & Up – Lily Meeks 51, Aubrey Marston 112; Boys 12 & Up – Talen Gosnell 142, Cameron Gosnell 273; Girls 11 & Under – Ainslie Bauer 51, Haylee Krohne 120; Boys 11 & Under – Jacksyn Crew 98, Eric Dixon 177

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 204-577; Tom Simmons 257, Jay Brayton 609

Tuesday Night Terror: Marilyn Moore 220, Robin Stauffer 548; Mike Scheppele 246, Joel Borg 651

Tuesday Night: Stasha Gaskins 195, Marilyn Moore 553; Dayton Willoughby 279-747

Wednesday Night Metro: Kris Carlson 267, Bruce Pelzel 634

Thursday Nite Mixed: Georgette Hauber 188-505; David Strum 245-595

Federal: Cheryl Nagel 199-477; Robert Schultz 245-587

Mystic: Bobbi Barcus 189-509; Ace Barcus 235, Dave Polkow 630

Sunset Bowl Youth Leagues

Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under – Rylie Mapston 128-224; Boys 11 & Under – Sean Klimper 128-224

Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up –Katelynn Debus 190-465; Boys 12 & Up – Zach Wiseman 198-500

Town and Country Lanes

T&C Mixers: Pam Brendgord 191-493; John Morris 267-747

Wednesday Night: Kaylie Cook 202-529; Chad Wiberg 300-767

Double Nickel calls off tournaments

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association has decided to cancel the rest of its tournaments this season. "This was not an easy decision to make," association manger Dale Matthaes said in an email. "We make this with the health and care of our members in careful consideration. We will hopefully resume the tournaments next September."

Tags

Load comments