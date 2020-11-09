Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Margaret Bauers 197-533; Blaine Dahle 268, Kurt Davey 683
Fireside Embers: Bethany Haan 199, Julie Surrell-Stops 521; Jacob Haan 267-645
Sunday Nite Mixed: Nicole Re 196-488; Dayton Willoughby 248-679
Early Risers: Amy Lumpkin 169-488; Kevin Stiles 246-645
Fireside Seniors: Marge Humphrey 176, Dee McGranahan 494; Ace Barcus 240-622
Drifter: Craig Nickel 267, Troy Johannessen 664
Tuesday Firesiders: Rhonda McJunkin 181-511
Sojourners: Juli Peden 188, Carolyn Cook 514
Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 208-576; Mike Brophy 244-670
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Jamie Weed 213-558; Joe Lester 239, Tate Getchell 674
Harmonizers: Mona Kramer 183-493
Jubilee Seniors: Carolyn Cook 201-516; Dennis Mitchell 229-554
Six Shooters: Donna Treptow 182, Kathy Strum 499
Plaza: Sandy Persoma 199-520
Fireball: Dale Matthaes 257, Tom Shea 257-701
Sportsman: Tate Getchell 279, Garrett Heywood 734
T.G.I.F.: Jana Waters 180-485; Mark Hayashi 231-629
Fireside Lanes Youth Leagues
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 180 game; Boys 12 & Up – Brek Strobel 238, Diylon Seymour 631; Girls 11 & Under – Maliyah Walks 148, Marianna Barbero 361
Balls of Fire: Girls 12 & Up – Makalyn Jordan 132-379; Boys 12 & Up – Carl Dixon 253-522; Girls 11 & Under – Ellyanna Hale 193-495; Boys 11 & Under – Owen Andrews 119-302
Spitfire: Girls 12 & Up – Lily Meeks 51, Aubrey Marston 112; Boys 12 & Up – Talen Gosnell 142, Cameron Gosnell 273; Girls 11 & Under – Ainslie Bauer 51, Haylee Krohne 120; Boys 11 & Under – Jacksyn Crew 98, Eric Dixon 177
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 204-577; Tom Simmons 257, Jay Brayton 609
Tuesday Night Terror: Marilyn Moore 220, Robin Stauffer 548; Mike Scheppele 246, Joel Borg 651
Tuesday Night: Stasha Gaskins 195, Marilyn Moore 553; Dayton Willoughby 279-747
Wednesday Night Metro: Kris Carlson 267, Bruce Pelzel 634
Thursday Nite Mixed: Georgette Hauber 188-505; David Strum 245-595
Federal: Cheryl Nagel 199-477; Robert Schultz 245-587
Mystic: Bobbi Barcus 189-509; Ace Barcus 235, Dave Polkow 630
Sunset Bowl Youth Leagues
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under – Rylie Mapston 128-224; Boys 11 & Under – Sean Klimper 128-224
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up –Katelynn Debus 190-465; Boys 12 & Up – Zach Wiseman 198-500
Town and Country Lanes
T&C Mixers: Pam Brendgord 191-493; John Morris 267-747
Wednesday Night: Kaylie Cook 202-529; Chad Wiberg 300-767
Double Nickel calls off tournaments
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association has decided to cancel the rest of its tournaments this season. "This was not an easy decision to make," association manger Dale Matthaes said in an email. "We make this with the health and care of our members in careful consideration. We will hopefully resume the tournaments next September."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.